STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A shooting in Steubenville sent four people to the hospital Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at Club 106 on South Street around 2:30 in the morning. The victims of the incident were rushed to different hospital for gunshot wounds. Three were taken to Trinity West and one was taken to Weirton […]

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO