Italy declares state of emergency for drought-stricken north

By Reuters
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly on Monday declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po river, which accounts for roughly a third of the country’s agricultural production and is suffering its worst drought for 70 years. The government decree will allow authorities to cut through red tape and take action...

sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Drought is unearthing stunning discoveries from Italy's longest river

The dry spell is being called the country's worst in 70 years, and it has driven water levels so low in the famous Po River that a relic last seen in 1943 was revealed. One of Northern Italy's worst droughts in recent memory has dried up the country's Po River, unearthing relics that are typically covered up by the river's flowing currents.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Italy has declared a state of emergency because of drought: 'There is no doubt that climate change is having an effect,' the prime minister said

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Monday in five regions because of a drought caused by lack of rain and rising temperatures. "For the Po basin, this is the most serious water crisis of the last 70 years, according to analysis by the Po River District Basin Authority," Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.
AGRICULTURE
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Thermal drones seek survivors after deadly Italy glacier collapse

Rescuers used thermal drones Monday to search for possible survivors trapped under ice after an avalanche set off by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least six people and injured eight others. But rescuers used drones equipped with thermal cameras to continue the search overnight and early Monday, Canazei mayor Giovanni Bernard told AFP. "It is difficult for the rescuers in a dangerous situation", he said.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Drones spot 2 more bodies from Italy avalanche, toll at 9

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions downslope from a glacier in the Italian Alps were too unstable for searchers and dogs to work on the mountain where a chunk of ice the size of an apartment building broke loose at the weekend, killing several hikers. But with the aid of drones, two more bodies were spotted at the edge of tons of debris from the avalanche. The discovery raised to nine the known death toll from Sunday’s avalanche, Trento Provincial President Maurizio Fugatti told reporters Wednesday evening in the resort town of Canazei, at the foot of the Marmolada glacier-topped mountain. Five people who had been hiking have been unaccounted for. But authorities stressed that until identification can be made on the two bodies pinpointed by drones, it won’t be clear if they number among those five whose families said they never returned from the mountain. All of the missing are Italians. So far, four of the nine dead have been identified.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Italy bridge trial starts four years after tragedy

Nearly 60 defendants went on trial in Genoa on Thursday, accused of manslaughter and undermining transport safety over the collapse of a bridge in the Italian city that killed 43 people four years ago. The defendants, who were absent from Thursday's first purely formal hearing, are being prosecuted for manslaughter, undermining transport safety and forgery.
CARS
AFP

Italy blames climate change for glacier collapse, 7 dead

Italy's prime minister on Monday linked the collapse of the country's biggest Alpine glacier to climate change, as hopes faded of finding further survivors from a disaster that killed at least seven people. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it was "without doubt linked to the deterioration of the environment and the climate situation".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Marmolada glacier collapse in Italy kills seven

At least seven people have been killed after being caught in an avalanche sparked by the collapse of a glacier in the northern Italian Alps. Emergency officials said eight others were injured in the collapse, with two people suffering serious injuries. Rescue teams with helicopters and drones have halted their...
ACCIDENTS

