ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Around the Area: Calendar of events for week of July 5-12

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBgVU_0gV9Bkfb00

TUESDAY

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Pontiac City Council meets at Eagle Theater.

WEDNESDAY

July 6

FAIRBURY

8 a.m.-Noon — Farmers Market on the front patio at Fairview Haven from 8 a.m. to noon (or until sold out!). Locally grown fresh produce and more.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FAIRBURY

6:30 p.m. — Fairbury City Council meets at City Hall.

THURSDAY

July 7

PONTIAC

9-10 a.m. — Jesus and Me Story time will take place every Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for children — toddlers to age 10 — at First Baptist Church at the pavilion at 515 N. Ladd St. There will be stories and crafts.

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

7:30 p.m. — Vermillion Players' children's production of “Frozen, Jr.” at Chautauqua Park Playhouse.

FRIDAY

July 8

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Municipal Band Concert, Humiston-Riverside Park.

PONTIAC

7:30 p.m. — Vermillion Players' children's production of “Frozen, Jr.” at Chautauqua Park Playhouse.

SATURDAY

July 9

PONTIAC

7 a.m.-11 a.m. — Pontiac Farmer's Market, downtown.

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

PONTIAC

7:30 p.m. — Vermillion Players' children's production of “Frozen, Jr.” at Chautauqua Park Playhouse.

SUNDAY

July 10

PONTIAC

7:30 p.m. — Vermillion Players' children's production of “Frozen, Jr.” at Chautauqua Park Playhouse.

MONDAY

July 11

PONTIAC

6 p.m. — Pontiac Public Library Club

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

TUESDAY

July 12

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

CHENOA

6:30 p.m. — Chenoa City Council meets at City Hall.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, IL
Local
Illinois Society
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Livingston County, IL
Government
Pontiac, IL
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
St. Mary
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

752
Followers
938
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy