Environment

Tuesday Midday Forecast: The heat continues

By Andrew Samet
 4 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 100 with the afternoon heat index around 105. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and hot with highs around 101. A 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 101. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 102. Wind S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

