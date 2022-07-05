ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyfriend of NYPD employee wounded in drive-by shooting outside SoHo Dior boutique

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 2 days ago
A box truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Kings Highway in Midwood. Photo credit Citizen App

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The boyfriend of an NYPD employee was reportedly wounded when a shooter opened fire on his car outside of a Dior boutique in SoHo on Monday evening.

NYPD officers were seen investigating on a cobblestone street outside of the luxury fashion boutique following the shooting around 5 p.m.

The 27-year-old victim was in a sedan with his girlfriend at Greene and Prince streets when a white BMW pulled up beside the vehicle and a gunman fired at least three shots.

NYPD officers were seen investigating on Greene Street following the shooting around 5 p.m. Monday. Photo credit Citizen App

The man was struck in his right arm. It’s unclear if his girlfriend was hit, according to the Daily News, which reported she is a civilian member of the NYPD who’s been on leave.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel and is expected to survive.

The shooter fled and is still being sought.

