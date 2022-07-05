ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Regaining public trust is ‘number one’ priority for Met – watchdog

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8bSW_0gV9BWGJ00

The Metropolitan Police needs to urgently take steps to regain the public’s confidence and trust, the chief inspector of constabulary has said after the force was put into special measures.

Andy Cooke said this was a “number one” priority for the force after it was named as one of six currently under special measures amid a series of failures, which means it is subject to “enhanced monitoring” by the police watchdog and tasked with drawing up an improvement plan.

The UK’s largest police force was signed up to the so-called “engage” process last month, alongside Wiltshire and Staffordshire. They joined Gloucestershire, which has been in special measures since last year, Greater Manchester (2020) and Cleveland (2019).

When asked what urgently needs to improve at the Met, Mr Cooke told the PA news agency: “Number one is confidence and trust. Absolutely.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzsYF_0gV9BWGJ00
The new chief inspector of constabulary Andy Cooke (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: “We all know that there’s a lot of work to be done around regaining that confidence and trust … The new commissioner will certainly have a challenging job on their hands.”

Scotland Yard “crossed the threshold” into special measures after “persistent concerns” about its performance, including incidents which “raised issues around confidence and trust” such as the extensive criticism it faced after the death of Sarah Everard, who was abducted and murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, the Charing Cross police station scandal and questions over corruption after the inquiry into the Daniel Morgan probe.

An inspection report detailing further concerns is expected to be published in September.

Mr Cooke, a former chief constable of Merseyside Police who is just under three months into his role at the head of Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) which scrutinises the effectiveness and efficiency of forces and fire services, insisted “policing isn’t failing” despite the highest number of forces on record being placed in special measures.

The forces subject to “enhanced monitoring” are there because of “specific reasons” but “not because the whole organisation isn’t working as it should”, Mr Cooke said, adding: “It is the most forces at any one time that have been in this process. But it may be that some of those forces will be out of the process quite quickly as well.

“It depends how they respond to the action plan that we give and the approach they take to actually improving those parts of business that we don’t believe are serving the public to the extent that they should be.”

While it is an “undoubtedly challenging time for policing at the moment” in light of “increased demand”, the recruitment drive to hire 20,000 more officers by 2023 as well as “low outcomes and detections” and “the reduction in confidence and trust”, Mr Cooke said: “Policing isn’t failing.”

Forces must now produce improvement plans and work with policing bodies while facing continual scrutiny from the watchdog. If their progress is not sufficient, Mr Cooke can raise his concerns with local policing boards or even urge the Home Secretary to step in and issue directions to the forces in question.

But these steps are not yet being considered and forces will first be given the chance to improve.

Mr Cooke added: “The vast majority of forces are really keeping people safe, being professional, being compassionate and doing the right things in difficult circumstances.

“So the police can be trusted and I believe the police can be trusted to get themselves back into a position where they have increased confidence and trust from the public.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cooke
Person
Daniel Morgan
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Revealed: 'Heartless' landlord kicking out a Ukrainian family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for a new life in Britain after just a month is a married senior Royal Navy officer with two young children who has served in Afghanistan

The 'heartless' landlord kicking out a family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for Britain after just one month is a Royal Navy officer and his wife, MailOnline can reveal. Maxim Hyryk and his wife Olga say they are baffled by their hosts' decision to forced them out of the two-bedroom...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiltshire Police#Staffordshire Police#Public Trust#Police Forces#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Scotland Yard#The Charing Cross
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of fighting, Russia has claimed a key victory in Ukraine: full control over one of the two provinces in its eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Former MEP facing calls to resign over accusations she claimed money for babysitters she didn't use while holidaying at her £500,000 French chateau

A Green councillor faced calls to resign last night after claiming money for babysitters in Britain she didn’t use – because she was at her £500,000 French chateau. Alex Phillips, a councillor in Brighton and Hove, claimed hundreds of pounds in overpaid childcare expenses from the council between October 2019 and March 2021, an independent probe found.
U.K.
newschain

US-UK co-operation will continue after Johnson goes, says Biden

The United States will continue its “close co-operation” with the UK in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, President Joe Biden has said. In a brief statement which did not mention the Prime Minister by name or refer directly to his departure, Mr Biden said his administration would continue to work with the UK Government alongside other allies and partners.
POLITICS
newschain

Sir Ringo Starr: I’m sure Boris Johnson will find another job

Sir Ringo Starr says he is “sure Boris Johnson will get another job” following the Prime Minister’s dramatic resignation on Tuesday. Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 82nd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he would not offer a detailed opinion on Mr Johnson or the turbulent political situation in the UK, but wished him the best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk retain mixed doubles title

Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk successfully defended their mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with victory over Australian duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur. Skupski and Krawczyk claimed a 6-4 6-3 win on Centre Court to become the first pair since Cyril Suk and Helena Sukova 25 years ago to win back-to-back mixed titles at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
POLITICO

Opinion | Boris Johnson’s Grip on Power Was Always Weaker than Trump’s

Sam Freedman is a senior fellow at the Institute for Government, and a former adviser to the UK Department for Education. Boris Johnson became the British prime minister because the Conservative party felt they had no other choice. They were, in summer 2019, on the verge of splitting — with no Parliamentary majority, no agreement on a deal to leave the EU, and the prospect of an election against a left-wing Labour leader who they felt represented an existential risk to the country. They turned to Johnson as a last resort, knowing full well his reputation for dishonesty and lack of material career achievements. But he was the only Member of Parliament (MP) who had both campaigned for Brexit and was reasonably popular with potential Conservative voters. So in desperation they took the plunge.
POTUS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy