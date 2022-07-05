3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when someone inside began firing shots, striking three people.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot six times and transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, in his mid 20s, was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said the man was very uncooperative with officers about the incident.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody at this time. Area one detectives are investigating.