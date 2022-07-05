ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIORQ_0gV9Ace000

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when someone inside began firing shots, striking three people.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot six times and transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, in his mid 20s, was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said the man was very uncooperative with officers about the incident.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody at this time. Area one detectives are investigating.

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Four people shot on street on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men and a woman were shot Wednesday night on the Near West Side. At 8:32 p.m., a black Dodge sedan pulled up to a large group of people in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue, and three men got out and started firing into the crowd, police said. Four people were shot. A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right knee, a 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back, and another man was shot twice in the abdomen. All were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The fourth victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and left and right buttocks. Police did not specify his condition or where he was hospitalized. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Woodlawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers fire a shot in River North; another man was robbed in the West Loop

An armed robbery crew apparently fired a shot toward a victim in River North overnight, just hours after a similar crew robbed a man in the West Loop. The robberies are similar to a string of similar robberies in the same areas and on the North Side, including one last week in Lincoln Park in which three masked robbers fired a shot at a man. That crime was caught on camera.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: 19-year-old man shot, killed inside Douglass Park

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a vehicle in Douglass Park on Wednesday afternoon. At around 1 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive on the report of a shooting. Police said a 19-year-old man was inside of a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

No injuries after flames rip through West Town buildings

CHICAGO — City fire officials say no one was injured after flames engulfed two vacant buildings on the West Side Wednesday afternoon. According to Chicago fire, the blaze damaged two newly constructed buildings in the 900 block of N. Wood. The cause of the fire is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy