Connecticut State

Governor Lamont Announces Covered Connecticut Expands to Adults Without Children, New Benefits Added to the No-Cost Health Insurance Program

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ned Lamont – joined by Access Health CT, the Connecticut Department of Social Services, and the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy – today announced that additional Connecticut residents are now eligible for the Covered Connecticut program and that new benefits have been added. Initially launched in July 2021, the program...

jay
2d ago

My pup is not feeling well, I was able to get him into the program as he had a non-American name. Lamont even sent him a get well card. How nice.

3
