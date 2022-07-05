ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Young Money is crowned champion of Wifflefest XXIII adult tournament

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cd0s_0gV9A4uf00

Wifflefest XXIII came to a close with the adult tournament Monday at Southview Grace Brethren Church.

Young Money defeated We Got Ice 5-1 to win the championship.

Playing for Young Money were Tristan Workman (captain), Trevor Burtek, Donovan Friel, Shad Roeck and Zack Sterry.

Playing for We Got Ice were Nathan Mohney (captain), Noah James, Garrett James, Bryar Massie and Drew Schaly.

On Sunday, Herd Pro beat McBee Paving 3-2 to win the 10-team business tournament.

Playing for Herd Pro were Jayden Geer, Drew Miller, Dalten Miller, Derek Miller, Dan Miller and Deven Miller.

The business tourney raised $1,200 for Ashland first responders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Fucv_0gV9A4uf00

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Young Money is crowned champion of Wifflefest XXIII adult tournament

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

NASCAR truck series returns to north central Ohio

LEXINGTON — For the first time in almost 15 years, NASCAR’s truck racing series will pay a visit to north central Ohio. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make its first-ever stop at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio. The 67-lap race is set to go green at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
LEXINGTON, OH
wqkt.com

Jarrett Logistics hosting Nascar event later this month in Orrville

Jarrett Logistics will be holding an event later this month at its Orrville headquarters featuring NASCAR driver Josh Berry, driving icon Dale Jarrett and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The free event will take place July 28th, from 4-7pm. In addition to things like ice cream, music and autographs, racing fans will also have an opportunity to get an up close look at the Jarrett Car that Berry races on NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. The event will be highlighted by an hour-long Q&A session between Jarrett and Earnhardt Jr.
ORRVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Ashland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
Sports
City
Champion Township, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Bellville 4th of July Parade

Monday's Bellville 4th of July Parade included veterans, the Clear Fork High School marching band, baton twirlers, a unicyclist and much more. I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.
BELLVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Miller takes role as school treasurer

CARDINGTON — Brenda Miller will become the treasurer with the Cardington-Lincoln Local School on August 1. Miller is an Ashland County native and a graduate of Hillsdale High School earning her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She graduated with summa cum laude honors and was granted her school treasurer’s license by the State of Ohio Department of Education in 2010.
CARDINGTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Drew Miller
whbc.com

Landmark Canton Restaurant to Close

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A landmark Canton restaurant is closing for good. Lindsey’s on West Tusc near I-77 will call Sunday July 17 its last day. No specific reason is given for the closing, but restaurant operators had said a few months back that they were looking for a new location, with the current lease expiring.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Money#Ashland Times Gazette
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Schools superintendent hired for new job that starts in 2023

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools Superintendent Doug Marrah is looking to retire by the end of 2022 and move on to a new role as Executive Director at Tri-County Computer Services Associates, according to the district's board president and a TCCSA staffer. Stuart Workman, a software support specialist for...
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best hot dogs in Greater Cleveland? Nominate your favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no doubt that summer is hot dog season. When temperatures soar, busy families look for fast and easy dinners or snacks that don’t heat up the kitchen. That may be why Americans spend more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs in supermarkets alone between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Nearly 10 percent of those sales occurring within the month of July.
CLEVELAND, OH
Beacon

Fresh perch, live music on Saturday at Keeper’s House

Fresh perch and live music highlight an event on Saturday, July 9 at the Wolcott Keeper’s House, 9999 E. Bayshore Rd., Marblehead, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The iconic Keeper’s House and Marblehead Lighthouse on the Marblehead Peninsula are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the popular lighthouse all summer long.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Travel Maven

This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

In 108th year, Cleveland-based Kirby rolls out direct selling to customer

For 108 years, The Kirby Co. in Cleveland has sold its vacuum cleaners and home cleaning accessories to customers via its distributor partners through door-to-door sales and at local, small businesses. In 2022, the company added another way for customers to buy its products – on its website, kirby.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Bradstreet’s Landing was the scene of a disaster—in 1764, that is

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Bradstreet’s Landing in Rocky River has long been known as a family recreational area. In its current condition though, being rehabbed and rebuilt into an even better recreational area, most people don’t know the area was, in 1764, the scene of an historic event better known as Bradstreet’s Disaster.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy