Young Money is crowned champion of Wifflefest XXIII adult tournament

Jarrett Logistics will be holding an event later this month at its Orrville headquarters featuring NASCAR driver Josh Berry, driving icon Dale Jarrett and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The free event will take place July 28th, from 4-7pm. In addition to things like ice cream, music and autographs, racing fans will also have an opportunity to get an up close look at the Jarrett Car that Berry races on NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. The event will be highlighted by an hour-long Q&A session between Jarrett and Earnhardt Jr.

ORRVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO