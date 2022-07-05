ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Calipari scouting FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain

By Chris Fisher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky head coach John Calipari is spending the Fourth of July holiday weekend overseas scouting the FIBA U17 World Cup in Málaga, Spain. It's the first overseas scouting trip for Calipari, who is flanked by UK assistant Orlando Antigua. Since the NCAA began allowing college coaches to evaluate international events in...

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Of The Year

It was confirmed on Wednesday that NBA head coach Mike Schuler has passed away. He was 81 years old. Schuler started his coaching career at the collegiate level, spending time at Army and Ohio as an assistant. In 1969, he was named the head coach of Virginia Military Institute's basketball program.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker signs monster Nike extension to go with $214 million supermax, NBA 2K23 cover

Things are looking really good right now for star Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Booker’s stellar year keeps on getting better. He has just extended his endorsement deal with Nike, which will keep him as the main face of the business through 2029, the company said on Thursday. Booker has been with Nike for seven years now after initially signing with the brand prior to being selected by Phoenix in 2015 and then renewing in 2018. This new deal means he will be with Nike for at least 15 years total.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

New Orleans Pelicans' Devonte' Graham arrested for DWI in North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte' Graham was arrested early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., and charged with driving while impaired, TMZ Sports reports. Graham was pulled over and charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol around 3 a.m., according to arrest records. Graham is coming...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Zakai Zeigler shows off new family home on social media

It appears the Zeigler family has a new home. Tennessee sophomore point guard and fan favorite Zakai Zeigler showed off a tour of a new home along with his mother, Charmane, on Instagram on Friday. Back in March, Tennessee fans raised just over $360,000 for the Zeigler family after they...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

No, Clemson, Florida State and more ACC teams aren’t negotiating with SEC

Social media was buzzing over Clemson, Florida State, UNC and Virginia allegedly fleeing the ACC for the SEC but the notion was quickly shot down. The college football, college basketball, and college sports world at large have been turned on its head in recent weeks, starting with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. That launched a firestorm of subsequent rumors about other programs, from the Pac-12 and otherwise, that could be the next to switch conferences (or, in Notre Dame’s case, join a conference for football).
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Nebraska makes top three for Cameron Lenhardt

IMG Academy defender Cameron Lenhardt announced his top three schools on Friday afternoon, dropping an edit that featured him wearing the uniforms of Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State. The Big Ten battle over the four-star defender appears to be just getting started. Only Nebraska has hosted Lenhardt at this...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Umarov commitment sends Vols to top of SEC recruiting rankings

Tennessee stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon, picking up its second commitment from a Top247 prospect in as many days and continuing its climb up the recruiting rankings. Four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov announced his commitment to the Vols over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State on Friday, a little less than 24 hours after Tennessee landed elite athlete Cameron Seldon. The addition of Umarov, the 16th commitment for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class, sent Tennessee to the top spot in the SEC and closer to the top five overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Rockets
BREAKING: LSU lands 5-star WR Jalen Brown

LSU picked up a ton of good news lately on the recruiting trail, but all had been on the defensive side of the ball. That changed on Friday as five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown jumped on board with Brian Kelly’s 2023 class. The Tigers beat out Miami, Michigan, Texas...
MIAMI, FL
Ole Miss climbs in ESPN FPI preseason predictions

We are counting down the days until the start of college football next month. Now that the landscape is more settled following spring practice and the transfer portal movement, ESPN made a summer update to their Football Power Index to give fans an idea of how the 2022 season could unfold.
OXFORD, MS
