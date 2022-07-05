ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto Bay, FL

Fire Engulfs Tiki Hut at Palmetto Bay Restaurant

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews rushed to put out a fire that engulfed a tiki hut at a...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man injured during large fire at Tropicana Flea Market in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at the outdoor Tropicana Flea Market on Thursday near Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah area. Residents of buildings as far as Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and downtown Miami reported seeing the dark smoke. A man was injured and required...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Palmetto Bay, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Palmetto Bay, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Military flare washes up near Pompano Beach Pier, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated a beach area on Friday afternoon just north of the Pompano Beach Pier. BSO tasked a bomb squad with examining a cylinder that a witness described to deputies as a “military item that washed ashore.”. Deputies later identified...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

BSO patrol car set on fire with deputy inside

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for an arsonist who used a lit flare to put a Broward sheriff's deputy in danger. On July 3rd, around 1:30 a.m., the deputy was parked in his marked patrol car near the 1000 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach when he noticed heavy smoke coming from the vehicle's rear passenger side. A passerby also flagged the deputy down and told him that his rear passenger tire was on fire. The deputy immediately got out of the car and found a lit flare. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was called and they put out the fire. Investigators said the deputy was in the area with his emergency lights activated to deter street racers from speeding down Hillsboro Boulevard when someone lit the flare that placed the deputy's life in danger. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (954) 321-4200, submit a tip through the SaferWatch App, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.  
point2homes.com

499 NE 102nd St, Miami Shores, Miami-Dade County, FL, 33138

Beautiful Mimo Style home in an excellent Miami Shores location. Corner lot, split bedrooms and open floor plan with sliding doors to pool/patio area. Move right in and enjoy the renovated kitchen, newer electric, plumbing, a/c, a beautiful new renovated bath and a TESLA charging station. Roof is only 7 years and impact windows throughout. This home has been beautifully updated and maintained. Sellers have plans approved by the city, for a garage conversion should you be in need of more space. Corner lot is beautifully landscaped and provides for ultimate privacy.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Accident#Fire Engulfs Tiki Hut
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Car Set On Fire, South Of Boca Raton, With Deputy Inside

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is lucky to be alive after someone set his marked patrol car on fire, while he was inside. It happened just south of Boca Raton in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Friday:
CBS Miami

Two years later, answers sought in killing of Pompano Beach trans woman

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area.  That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during shooting in south Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers surrounded a house after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found one person was injured near the intersection of Southwest 176 Terrace and 120 Avenue, east of the Larry And Penny Thompson Memorial Park And Campground.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
point2homes.com

10731 SW 51st St, Davie, Broward County, FL, 33328

Completely Remodeled 4 Bed/2 Bath Home situated on a secluded 1.27 acre lot located in the desirable Sunshine Acres in Davie. Property features a huge open & buildable lot ideal for expansion, building your dream home or agricultural use w/ a large detached garage suitable for RV storage/workshop. Home is energy efficient equipped w/impact windows & doors, Solar Panels & 2 new AC's providing Huge savings on electric bill & No water expenses-property is on a well. Completely Updated Interior w/new Flooring, Kitchen, Baths & SS Appliances. Gorgeous backyard w/new large covered patio overlooking the lush landscape & new 18’ above ground pool. Property located just off I-75 in an excellent school district near shopping, dining, 5 min walk to Ferone Park & easy access to major highways. No HOA.
WINKNEWS.com

June crash claims life of Miami woman in Collier County

A 68-year-old Miami woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed last month in Collier County has died. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV, driven by a 33-year-old Miami woman, was traveling east on Oil Well Road, when it approached a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 29.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

STOLEN FRENCH BULLDOG RETURNED FROM MIAMI TO MARATHON OWNERS

Thanks to a fast-acting collaboration between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department, a dog stolen from her home neighborhood in Marathon and taken all the way to Miami is safely back at home. On July 4, Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, were arrested...
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy