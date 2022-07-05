ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

River Riders’ Independence Day comeback falls just short against Axmen

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kingsport Axmen (21-9) held on for a 10-9 victory over the Elizabethton River Riders (14-16) on Monday night. Shortstop Payton Allen went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI for Kingsport. The loss was the first for the River Riders in July, as they had started 3-0...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

 

elizabethton.com

River Riders offense stays hot in big win over Axmen

KINGSPORT–The Elizabethton River Riders (14-15) took game two of the weekend series against the Kingsport Axmen (20-9) on Sunday night by a final score of 12-6. Shortstop Peyton Basler had a perfect night at the plate, as he went 2-for-2 with three walks, two runs scored and four RBI.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Shirley Faye Grindstaff Taylor

Shirley Faye Grindstaff Taylor, 75, of Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 1, 2022, at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tenn., following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was surrounded by her family and love at the time of her passing, with her husband, only daughter, and sister by her bedside.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson, 69, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Joe Clarence and Ethel McKinney Birchfield and was born on August 4, 1952. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ella Mae Birchfield, and four brothers, Clarence Birchfield, Howard “Lit” Birchfield, Earl Birchfield and Bill Birchfield.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Local teacher named finalist for state ‘Teacher of the Year’

Elizabethton City School drama teacher Megan Foster has been named one of nine finalists for the 2022-2023 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award. The winner will represent Tennessee at all required National Teacher of the Year events, including several national leadership conferences and the national recognition week in Washington, D.C. He or she will also fulfill Tennessee Teacher of the Year speaking requests and presentations, as well as serve a two-year term on the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

King earns CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, two individuals recognized as Scholar All-Americans

BRISTOL – The King University men’s and women’s swimming teams were recognized when the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced a pair of academic awards. Both teams were selected as 2022 CSCAA Division II Scholar All-America Teams before Jamie Edwards and Jan Kuljak garnered Individual Scholar All-America honors.
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Acoustic Jam on Stage today at Roan Mtn. Park

Acoustic Jam on Stage will be held today, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Community Park (behind the post office), Roan Mountain. Bring an instrument and join the fun with jam leader Ellie Hjemmet. Beginners are welcome.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Volunteer Tennessee Commission announces $7.4 million in AmeriCorps Grants to 18 Tennessee organizations

NASHVILLE – On Tuesday, July 5, Volunteer Tennessee, the state’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announced that Tennessee received nearly $7.4 million in AmeriCorps grant funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency responsible for national service and volunteer programs. Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness in Johnson City will...
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Visit Roan Mountain

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Ryan Kraft
elizabethton.com

Roan Mtn. Summer Concert features Jim and Cheri Miller

The Roan Mountain Spring Concert Series will feature Jim and Cheri Miller on Saturday, July 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Community Park. Roan Mountain natives Jim and Cheri Miller are always a favorite with their multi-instrumental old tyme music — guitar, fiddle, banjo, autoharp, dulcimer, hammer dulcimer and more. They’re truly amazing.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Access to new Watauga River boat ramp open

Access to the new boat ramp along the Watauga River in Elizabethton is open to the public. The ramp is located along Lovers Lane under the Bristol Bridge and provides fisherman, emergency personnel and others access to the river. After weeks of construction, the parking area has been completed and the area has opened to the public.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU scholar publishing on trauma during COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are working through an important question: How do we teach and learn during a crisis?. Scholars at East Tennessee State University are at the forefront of that conversation. A “gift to higher education,” as one reviewer put it, the book...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Motorcycle accident claims life of Johnson City man

A Johnson City man was killed Thursday when the motorcycle he was riding skidded off a roadway and crashed into a guardrail. The accident took place about 10:35 p.m. on June 30 near 1042 Gap Creek Road. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bradrick Greenlee was driving a Honda motorcycle traveling...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City nominees named Top Women in Grocery

ABINGDON, Va. — Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery initiative recognizes the important role that women play in the food and grocery industry. Two Food City women grocers are named among this year’s top winners — Molly Austin, front-end operations special projects manager, and Amanda Gulley, store manager.
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

My New Favorites will perform at Covered Bridge

Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature the band, My New Favorites. The group features a mix of honky tonk and Appalachian music played on the old clawhammer banjo. Led by award winning songwriter Jeffery Benedict, the group is both funny and fun-loving, Also featured are viruoso Westley Harris, bass player Amy Benedict, and Jason Carpenter, a one-man band percussionist. The group has been featured at Merlefest, Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival, and PBS-TV series, Song of the Mountain, as well as many other musical venues in the tri-state area. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and family and sit back and enjoy a free concert while relaxing by the Doe River. The concert is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Rec Dept.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 4, at approximately 5:12 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jeremy Combs of Johnson City and charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Officers responded to an address for a separate...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Overnight Highway 19-E vehicle crash with fatality

A Jonesborough man died after the car he was driving crashed into a church building Monday in Elizabethton. Officials said the accident took place about 11 p.m. Monday. Matthew E. Anderson, 37, was driving a silver-colored Toyota Corolla that crossed Highway 19-E from Peter Hampton Drive and crashed into the west side of Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, in the 1200 block of Highway 19-E.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Turning 47

On July the 4th I turned 47. Life is funny when you’re 18. You imagine you will always be 18 and with each passing year you don’t contemplate getting older but we do. I don’t really feel much different than I did when I was 18 or I have suddenly changed to the point of not noticing. The one thing I tend to do on my birthdays is reflect back on the past year and years and see how much my life has changed.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Police chase leads to arrest for DUI and various charges

On July 1, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Andrew Whitson of Jonesborough and charged him with failure to maintain control, speeding, felony evading, DUI (third offense), leaving the scene of an accident, refusing to submit to a DUI test, and failure to comply with driver’s license restrictions.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Unicoi businessman faces additional felony charges

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges on Steven Chase Willis, 27, of Unicoi. He was arrested on June 25 for theft over $10,000; theft of services over $10,000; worthless checks over $500; and deceptive business practices. The new charges filed...
UNICOI, TN
elizabethton.com

Washington County, Ballad reach agreement on past due invoices

JONESBOROUGH — Through diligent efforts of Sheriff Keith Sexton and Mayor Joe Grandy, Washington County can now consider its overdue medical bills from Ballad Health paid in full. Sexton and Grandy negotiated more than $2 million in medical bills ignored by the former sheriff’s administration down to $478,515.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

