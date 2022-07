Father Albert 'Al' Babin, C.Ss.R., 95, of Liguori died July 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. He professed temporary vows in De Soto on Aug. 2, 1947, perpetual vows in Pine City, Minn., on Sept. 2, 1950, and was ordained as a priest at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Oconomowoc, Wis., on June 26, 1952. He celebrated 75 years as a Redemptorist missionary and 70 years as a priest this year.. He was born Nov. 13, 1926, in New Orleans, La., and was baptized at St. Alphonsus Parish.

