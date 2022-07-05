ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Is Kevin Durant Running From His Responsibilities? | I Hate The Homies Ep. 7

By I Hate The Homies
 2 days ago
Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

The NBA world was sent into a state of shock with Brooklyn Nets Forward Kevin Durant asked for a trade. Where should KD go and should Kyrie Irving come with? Lakers maybe?

A mother sent Social media to the debate desk when she decided to “expose” her baby daddy for only bringing food for his child and not the child’s siblings. Who’s wrong? We get the homies R. Kelly sentencing reaction and more.

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

Related
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pelicans Trade Sends Kevin Durant To New Orleans

Recently, Kevin Durant issued the trade request heard around the world. Or, at the very least, by anyone who has any interest in the NBA. Name an NBA team. Seriously, pick any one of the league’s 30. It’s guaranteed that a contingent of their fanbase would like to land Kevin Durant. Furthermore, no matter which team they support, they’ll have a case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Draymond Green drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets trade request

Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week. After the initial shock of it all, NBA fans proceeded to blast Durant for asking for a trade just two years into his contract. Amid all the chaos, Draymond Green made his feelings known about the topic. To […] The post Warriors forward Draymond Green drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother Trayce taking Dodgers by storm in return

31-year old Trayce Thompson has become an MLB journeyman. After breaking into the league with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, Thompson spent 2016 and 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodgers fans were excited to see Golden State Warriors’ star Klay Thompson’s brother play for their team. However, Thompson never got things going in LA. After 2017, he spent time on multiple different teams. But the Dodgers took a chance once again on him in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Is a Kevin Durant reunion with Warriors likely?

In the wake of Kevin Durant's request to be traded out of Brooklyn, one very intriguing team has popped up as being among those interested in making a deal: the Golden State Warriors. And the Warriors certainly have a wealth of assets to put together a suitable offer to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

