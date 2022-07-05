ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Long-time forensic expert joins Purdue's Chemical Microscopy science team

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Chemical Microscopy – of the Purdue Research Foundation – recently announced a collaboration with Nicholas Petraco, Ph.D., the founder of Petraco Forensic Art Consulting, LLC.

Chemical Microscopy offers a variety of services, including:

  • Criminal Forensic Science (Criminalistics-Trace Evidence)
  • Civil Forensic Science Investigations
  • Patent Litigation Case Review
  • Indigent Defense Initiative
  • National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
  • Expert Testimony

Consultation services are also offered through Chemical Microscopy.

Petraco has over 40 years experience in contributing to criminal and civil investigations. His work includes applying microscopy and microanalysis to: raw materials; environmental dust; natural and synthetic fibers; animal and human hair; soil and minerals; paint and pigments; glass and ceramics; pollen; food; polymers; biopolymers, and other materials found in our environment.

"Nick has thorough knowledge of the advantages and disadvantages of microscopic, spectroscopic, and separation methods," a release from PRF said. "He has given civil or criminal court expert testimony in over 500 trials."

Petraco has expertise in identification of micro-chemical tests for drug, precursor chemicals, pharmaceutical drug substances and more.

“We are excited to add Dr. Petraco’s extensive knowledge and unique skill set to our scientific team to assist clients with Pharmaceutical Forensic Investigations," Dale K. Purcell, Ph.D., founder and president of Chemical Microscopy, said. "We have worked together on numerous research and development projects since 1998.  We look forward to working together to help our clients bring safe medicines to market.”

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Long-time forensic expert joins Purdue's Chemical Microscopy science team

