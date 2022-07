Some of the rarest, most distinctive homes are usually found in the Midwest states of the U.S., such as Minnesota. In the city of Saint Cloud lies a diamond in the rough, retro home that looks like it came out of the show "Saved by the Bell" due to all the neon colors within its walls. The house was built in 1940 and owned by a married couple who was an art teacher and shop teacher, according to Realtor. The wife developed most of the interior, incorporating bright colors such as yellow, pink, and turquoise, and the husband designed a lot of the built-in décor.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO