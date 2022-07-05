ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

If women don’t reach the C-suite a decade into their career, odds are they never will

By Jane Thier
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXHwP_0gV98h5a00
For every one woman to make it to the C-level during the first decade of her career, nearly two men do. Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Women may have more power now than ever before, but the picture looks more grim as they advance in their careers. Recent research from LinkedIn finds that after the first 10 years of their career, their odds of ascending to board or executive level positions drop off precipitously.

For every one woman to make it to the C-level during the first decade of her career, nearly two (1.8) men do. This gender gap grows the more years workers have under their belt: After 20 or more years on the job, 2.2 men make it to the top for every one woman. That stat is consistent around the globe, the report says.

There’s no country in which women hold more leadership positions than men. In none of the 20 countries that LinkedIn researchers studied did women’s share of leadership roles reach the 50% mark. But Sweden (37%), the U.S. (36%), and France (31%) came closest.

LinkedIn’s data indicates that women who are angling to become leaders at their companies are likely to feel pressure to rise in the ranks as early as possible—lest they risk not rising at all.

“In a sense, what we’re seeing is women who don’t ‘sprint’ early on in their career to reach the top ranks become less and less likely to reach leadership positions as they get older,” wrote Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn’s chief economist.

The drop-off coincides with the life stage in which many working women begin starting families and taking on additional childcare obligations, Kimbrough added. These days, even if kids are school-age, that’s no small commitment.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of U.S. parents report being stressed out by the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions to their children’s schedules, according to a recent Harris poll survey with the American Psychological Association.

“It’s sort of this perfect storm of obstacles, just making things even harder for folks—even this far into the pandemic,” Allison Johnson, campaign director of the nonprofit ParentsTogether, told Fortune earlier this month. “Families are still experiencing a lot of disruption or difficulty. Choices are a little bit easier now than maybe they were at the beginning. Which is certainly a bit of a relief, but it’s definitely still not easy.”

The pandemic put this conundrum on clear display as women left the workforce in droves, often in response to lack of childcare infrastructure. Respondents to a separate LinkedIn survey of women workers in the U.S. cited parental leave as the top reason for taking a career break. Of those women, nearly half (48%) reported feeling a need to choose between prioritizing their career or their children—not both.

“The tradeoff between a paycheck that mostly, if not entirely, goes to childcare, if quality care is available at all, too often strong-arms women into career breaks that can be costly down the road for future earnings and retirement savings,” economists wrote in a Wells Fargo report in March.

Even in pre-pandemic times, companies lost $13 billion a year to their employees’ childcare challenges. These findings prove especially vital now, as 1 million millennials are set to become moms this year.

The combination of these factors make now a critical time to shift the perception of women’s career trajectories, Kimbrough wrote. That means companywide support for everyone, she added, especially for younger women who don’t want to rush their careers, working moms who need to reprioritize, and older workers who want to handle extra responsibilities.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Going to the office is the new ‘remote work’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As companies call workers back to the office, many employees are pushing back. In fact, two-thirds of the workforce said they would consider looking for a new job if they were required to return to the office full time, according to a survey of more than 32,000 workers by ADP Research Institute.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Burger King employee Kevin Ford never missed a day’s work in the 27 years he spent as a cook at the McCarren Las Vegas Airport location of the chain restaurant. So when he arrived at work on the 27th anniversary of his employment and joked around about the time he had spent working at the company, management scrambled to find a present to thank him for his hard work.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#Linkedin#Retirement Savings#Millennials#Fortune Features
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Fortune

The economy probably just plunged into a recession, according to a real-time data tracker used by a key Federal Reserve bank

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There’s been no shortage of recession predictions so far this year, with everyone from JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to billionaire investor Carl Icahn warning of the potential for an imminent economic downturn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
psychologytoday.com

Who Does Better Aging Alone?

Old people who live alone are often targets of concern and even pity. The worry is that they are isolated, without anyone to confide in, and probably depressed. That’s the stereotype. But is it true?. To find out, the Dutch social scientist Maja Djundeva and her colleagues analyzed data...
HEALTH
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

New Owners of Company Declare No More Employees Can Quit, Earning Mockery

Despite supply chain issues and a trucker shortage, the new owners of a trucking firm have driven off a number of their own employees with strict new rules. Sharing their story to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, u/Steampunkgoblin said that the new owners, in order to stop people from quitting, have said they will no longer accept resignations. He earned over 14,500 upvotes and 3,400 comments in 12 hours for the post "New owners, New rules."
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

TikToker Urges Office Workers to Use All of Their Paid Time off as Corporate "Doesn’t Care”

Research indicates that America is the most overworked country in the world. And despite the fact that US citizens, despite reportedly working longer hours than others, are currently living in a time period where it is more difficult to buy a house than it was during the great depression. Rising inflation rates are also outpacing salary raises that have been implemented in some industries and positions to boot, meaning Americans are getting less for their dollar.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate with ‘Boomers Then vs Now’ video: ‘Never met a more selfish group of people’

Baby boomers, Millennials, Gen Z: As the generation war continues to wage on, younger people are calling out boomers for their “selfish” change in attitude.A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she shared a video in which she showed some of the contradicting behaviours of the baby boomer generation, from when they were parents raising millennials compared to today.The video, which was posted by TikToker Jocelyn Wheeler last March but has since gotten renewed attention in recent weeks, has received more than 578,000 views on the platform. In the clip, the hairstylist and mother of four acted out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

154K+
Followers
7K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy