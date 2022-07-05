ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowds gather for Tallahassee Fourth of July fireworks display

By Chasity Maynard, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Fireworks lit up the sky as the crowd cheered during the city of Tallahassee's Celebrate America Fourth of July celebration Monday night at Tom Brown Park.

The annual event included live music from the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Sasha Tuck and the Capital Jazz Trio. The orchestra played the “1812 Overture” to accompany the fireworks at the end of the night.

The crowd called for an encore after the music concluded. The musicians accommodated, performing another set as audience members clapped along to the music and watched the last of the firework display.

Contact Chasity Maynard cmaynard@tallahassee.com or @chasitymaynard0 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Crowds gather for Tallahassee Fourth of July fireworks display

