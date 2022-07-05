ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MI

Rhubarb jam, pie and bread to try this summer

By Lynn Eckerle
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
Sue from Auburn says the women in her family have been canning up Rhubarb-Strawberry Jam for as long as she can remember.

Jean from Morenci made her Rhubarb Meringue Pie for her grandmother’s birthday and it was a hit.

Angela from Lapeer found her recipe for Rhubarb Bread in one of her mom’s old cookbooks. She made it and it’s delicious.

Here are their recipes:

RHUBARB-STRAWBERRY JAM

2 lbs strawberries (4 c mashed)

2 lbs rhubarb (8 c cut into 1/2 inch pieces

6 c sugar

DIRECTIONS: Rinse strawberries and rhubarb. Cut rhubarb into 1/2 inch pieces into a glass or ceramic bowl. Cover with half of the sugar and let stand at room temperature for 1 1/2 hours. Crush the strawberries. Mix with remaining sugar then combine with rhubarb. Spoon mixture into a large pot over low heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat and bring mixture to a rapid boil. Stir frequently to prevent burning. Cook until thick. Ladle mixture into hot sterilized jars and seal. Gently place on a towel on the counter. Let sit until cooled.

RHUBARB MERINGUE PIE

Pie:

1 – 9 inch unbaked pie shell

5 c diced rhubarb

2 c sugar

1/4 c flour

1/2 t salt

1/2 c milk

3 egg yolks, lightly beaten

Meringue:

3 egg whites

1/4 t cream of tartar

3 T sugar

1/4 t vanilla

Pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS: Pie – Place diced rhubarb in the unbaked pie shell. In a bowl, mix together sugar, flour, salt, milk and egg yolks. Pour over rhubarb. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Meringue – Beat egg whites until stiff. Add cream of tartar, sugar, vanilla and salt. Beat again until stiff. Carefully spread over pie, sealing the edges at the crust. Return pie to the oven at 425 degrees for 5 minutes until meringue is lightly browned.

1 1/2 c packed brown sugar

2/3 c vegetable oil

1 egg

1 c buttermilk

1 t baking soda

2 t salt

1 t vanilla

2 1/2 c flour

1 1/2 c diced rhubarb

1/2 c chopped pecans

1 T melted butter

1/3 c white sugar

DIRECTIONS: Combine brown sugar, vegetable oil and egg in a large bowl. In another bowl, mix together buttermilk, baking soda, salt and vanilla. Add to sugar mixture alternately with flour. Fold in rhubarb and pecans. Turn batter into 2 greased and floured loaf pans. Mix white sugar with melted butter. Sprinkle evenly over batter in both pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until a tester comes out clean when inserted into the center of the loaves.

From a reader:

Dear Lynn,

Would you please ask everyone if they will send in their very best recipes for good old-fashioned Molasses Cookies?

Todd from Litchfield

Please send recipes and requests to The Recipe Exchange at lynneckerle@gmail.com.

Hillsdale Daily News

