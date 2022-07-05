Canton police, fire chief interviews to air. Here’s the details.

CANTON — Canton Public Information Officer, Ed Glad, recently interviewed Canton Police Chief, Mike Eveland and Fire Chief, Scott Roos.

Eveland and Roos talk about their past experience and plans for the future.

It will begin airing Thursday, July 7 at noon on 24-hour replay on Canton, Lewistown and Cuba cable channel 22.

The tape is 25 minutes long and was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.