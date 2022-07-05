Canton police, fire chief interviews to air. Here’s the details.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Washington police responded to a report of a smoke bomb being set off in the Walmart Supercenter on Freedom Parkway Thursday Morning. A Washington Police Sergeant confirmed that the incident involved juveniles and that no other information is available at this time. This story will...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria man who recently ran for a seat on the City Council was arrested on domestic battery charges Thursday afternoon. Aaron Chess, 24, was booked for domestic battery and released from the Peoria County Jail Friday. Around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to...
The Macomb Fire Department reported no injuries from a house fire at 1020 E. Carroll St. on Tuesday night. The department said it appeared the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the attic. The roof sustained fire damage, and the house sustained smoke and water damage throughout, causing...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers in Sangamon County needs your help to find burglars who are breaking into people’s cars. Authorities say two people had their vehicles broken into, and items were taken. Police say it happened before 1 p.m. on June 22 in the 100 block of South Chatham Road in Springfield. Police […]
Filing a false report with law enforcement is a terrible idea, but a Dana man did just that, and now he's facing big trouble. On Friday, a train collided with a pickup truck in Toluca. The driver of the truck bailed out before impact and then left the scene of the accident. Later that night, 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson of Dana reported to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office that his pickup had been stolen earlier.
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bond has been set at $150,000 for a man who allegedly drove a stolen car through the gates at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington. According to Bloomington Police, the incident happened around 1:40 PM Sunday afternoon. Officers were told airport security had a...
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday. According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.
A Morgan County man was sentenced in Christian County Court this week on drug charges after selling drugs to undercover police officers. Newschannel 20 reports that 27 year old Ronald D. Fisher was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday by Judge Bradley T. Paisley.
A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly crash in Bloomington was identified Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan T. Cason of Normal. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on June 24 near the...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A delay in sentencing for a former Twin Cities piano teacher turned child sex predator. Aaron Parlier, 41, was scheduled for post-trial motions and possible sentencing Friday afternoon, however that did not happen. Parlier, was found guilty in April for his crimes against a second...
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with First-Degree Murder for the city’s ninth homicide has entered a not guilty plea in the case. Court records indicate 34-year-old Stephen Coaxum’s attorney also entered a not guilty plea to charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bond has been set at $1 million for the woman charged in the city of Peoria’s 11th homicide of the year. Court records show 24-year-old Kaitlyn Taylor is charged with one count of first degree murder in connection with the death of 21-year-old Mariah Moss.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It was a violent Independence Day weekend in Peoria. Three separate shootings resulted in Peoria’s 11th and 12th homicides of the year: Mariah Moss, 21, and Quintin Scott, 19, were killed on Saturday and Monday, respectively. There was also a shooting outside Big Al’s...
MINONK, Ill. (WMBD) — IDOT has announced a bridge repair project that will close three roads over Interstate 39 beginning July 11 and lasting until late August. There will be three road closures between Minonk and Wenona. Those include:. Township Road 2100N at Minonk in Woodford County. County Road...
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Chillicothe Police said a 10-month old child was burned by fireworks Fourth of July night. It reportedly happened at Three Sisters Park. There were no details Monday night about how seriously the child was burned. Chillicothe firefighters were not immediately available to provide more information.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in Bloomington are issuing a warning over Orbeez guns, toy guns that shoot water or gel pellets. According to Brandt Parsley, the public information officer at the Bloomington Police Department, police have received calls involving these types of guns on a daily basis for the past two weeks. Most of the calls involve pre-teens or teens.
