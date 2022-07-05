ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Staunton, Waynesboro COVID cases surge; as Virginia cases rise 13.1%

By Mike Stucka
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXTqK_0gV98bnE00

Staunton and Waynesboro recorded fivefold increases in new COVID cases along with many other locations in Virginia the week before the July 4th holiday. Augusta County's new cases decreased by half; but two county residents died of the coronavirus each of the last two weeks.

Staunton reported 95 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,088 cases and 117 deaths.

Waynesboro County reported 75 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 15 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,309 cases and 68 deaths.

Augusta County reported 75 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 148 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 20,153 cases and 214 deaths.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Virginia in the week ending Sunday, rising 13.1% as 19,654 cases were reported. The previous week had 17,379 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Virginia ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 2.56% of the country's population, Virginia had 2.46% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Rockbridge County reported 79 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 22 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,539 cases and 80 deaths.

Within Virginia, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Buena Vista County with 540 cases per 100,000 per week; Campbell County with 539; and Nottoway County with 499. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Fairfax County, with 2,881 cases; Prince William County, with 1,042 cases; and Virginia Beach County, with 1,024. Weekly case counts rose in 91 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Henrico, Virginia Beach and Chesterfield counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Across Virginia, cases fell in 41 counties, with the best declines in Lynchburg County, with 53 cases from 127 a week earlier; in Augusta County, with 75 cases from 148; and in Alexandria County, with 453 cases from 523.

In Virginia, 111 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 66 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,872,624 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,630 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Note: Johns Hopkins University data includes Virginia's independent cities as counties in the listing. There are 133 "county" entries in the data. In cases with naming conflicts, the independent city will be marked with "City County," such as "Fairfax City County" and "Fairfax County."

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Virginia's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,972
  • The week before that: 1,805
  • Four weeks ago: 1,790

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 65,244
  • The week before that: 61,335
  • Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton, Waynesboro COVID cases surge; as Virginia cases rise 13.1%

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
RADFORD, VA
Watchful Eye

Why Flags In Virginia Are Flying Half-Staff July 6 - 9th

Courtesy of Bill Smith (CC 2.0) On Wednesday, July 6, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that the United States flag and state flag be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, July 4, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

If (when?) Virginia imposes new abortion restrictions, those with the least will suffer the most

Bob Marshall got what he wanted. For a generation as a Republican member of the House of Delegates from Prince William, Marshall was the foremost anti-abortion voice in Virginia government until he lost his seat in 2017 to Democratic Del. Danica Roem. Every legislative session during Marshall’s tenure saw a flurry of bills from his […] The post If (when?) Virginia imposes new abortion restrictions, those with the least will suffer the most appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Augusta County, VA
Government
Staunton, VA
Coronavirus
Waynesboro, VA
Government
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
County
Augusta County, VA
State
Virginia State
Waynesboro, VA
Coronavirus
Staunton, VA
Health
City
Staunton, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Health
Augusta County, VA
Health
City
Waynesboro, VA
Staunton, VA
Government
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJHL

Power outages affect some in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) – Portions of Southwest Virginia are without power Wednesday evening. According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, several counties are affected by the outages. Affected counties are: Buchanan County – 465 outages Dickeson County – 157 outages Scott County – 373 outages Smyth County – 799 outages Washington County – 646 outages Wise County – […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Health And Human Services#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSLS

Former Salem schools Superintendent to sit on Virginia Board of Education

RICHMOND, Va. – A familiar face from our corner of the Commonwealth will have a seat on Virginia’s Board of Education. Former Salem City Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert said he is looking forward to representing the interests of our region. Seibert currently serves as Constituent Services and...
SALEM, VA
realtree.com

Sunday Hunting Legalized on Virginia WMAs, and Other Summer Deer News

To continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on hunting, the Council to Advance Hunting and Shooting Sports conducted a study earlier this year to analyze trends in recent hunting license purchases. Working with the survey experts at Southwick Associates, the council collected license sales data from 46 state wildlife agencies to compare 2021 to 2020 statistics. They found:
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Severe storms, power outages across southwest, central Virginia

(WFXR) — Appalachian Power (AEP) reported outages across the southwest and central Virginia area. Crews reported 12,627 customers without power across the grid as a line of severe storms marched across the area Tuesday afternoon. Below are the outages reported: Lynchburg: 672 outages, 12 cases Bedford County: 1,260 outages, 26 cases Campbell County: 13 outages, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Energy awarded $22.7 million to reclaim abandoned mine land features

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today that the Virginia Department of Energy is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth which will result in approximately 1,000 new jobs. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Virginia man arrested in Summers County

Hinton WV (Hinton News) A Virginia man was arrested in Summers County on Friday, July 1. The individual, George Everett Treadway Jr., is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery and transport of a controlled substance into the state. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic altercation. The responding officer received advisement that Treadway had left the scene in his vehicle. Before reaching the residence, the officer spotted Treadway and performed a traffic stop. The officer notes that he could smell the distinct scent of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. According to the criminal...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
770
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy