A driver wanted on outstanding warrants was jailed after he brawled with New Milford police, kicked an EMT and spit in an officer’s face, authorities said. Thomas Overton, 19, of the Bronx had no license, registration – or even license plates -- when Officer Daniel O’Neill stopped him in a BMW on New Milford Avenue near Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

NEW MILFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO