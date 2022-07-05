ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

House fire may have been started by kids throwing fireworks

By Talia Naquin
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating the cause of a vacant house fire.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at E. 71 north of Fleet . Fire officials say they received reports of kids throwing fireworks into the house.

While they’re still investigating, they did find evidence of fireworks on the property.

There are no reports of injuries.

