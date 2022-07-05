House fire may have been started by kids throwing fireworks
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating the cause of a vacant house fire.
The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at E. 71 north of Fleet . Fire officials say they received reports of kids throwing fireworks into the house.Akron remains quiet for city’s first night of curfew
While they’re still investigating, they did find evidence of fireworks on the property.
There are no reports of injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1