House fire may have been started by kids throwing fireworks

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating the cause of a vacant house fire.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at E. 71 north of Fleet . Fire officials say they received reports of kids throwing fireworks into the house.

Courtesy: Cleveland Fire

While they’re still investigating, they did find evidence of fireworks on the property.

Courtesy: Cleveland Fire

There are no reports of injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.