ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Prosecutors decline charges in triple shooting that followed Chicago Pride Parade, also reject felony charges in triple stabbing

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Monday, hours after three people were shot and three others stabbed in separate incidents following the Chicago Pride Parade, city officials offered glowing reviews of their performance. Everyone responsible for the shootings and stabbings was in custody, they said. “The next best thing to preventing it is holding...

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

#25: Teen acted as murderer’s driver while awaiting trial for carjacking, stolen car cases: prosecutors say

Prosecutors accused a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday of acting as the driver for a gunman who shot and killed a man in Albany Park two months ago. The accused teen, Jyquwon McClellan, committed the crime while having two felony cases, including a carjacking, pending in juvenile court, prosecutors said. He’s charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Barry, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Woman charged with making threat that led to zoo lockdown

A 62-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly telling a crisis hotline employee that she intended to harm herself and visitors at Brookfield Zoo, leading to a lockdown that last for more than two hours on July 5. Local police investigators, assisted by the FBI,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Wicker Park

A man is dead and a woman is injured after someone fired into their car from an SUV in Wicker Park early Thursday. Witnesses told Chicago police the incident began as a fight outside a nearby bar. Initially, officers responded to a call of a fight outside a bar in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Tom Tunney
primenewsghana.com

Highland Park shooting: Suspect charged with murder over July 4 attack

A man accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade near Chicago has been charged with seven counts of murder, officials say. Robert Crimo, 21, would be punished "for the killing spree he has unleashed against our community", Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart said. The attack in...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fake Name Doesn’t Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet

Wilmington police nab a Joliet man wanted for attempted murder after the man was in the Kankakee River. On Sunday, July 3rd, a Wilmington Police Officer, on routine patrol, observed a male subject in the Kankakee River near the dam in violation of city ordinance. The officer had the subject exit the river and subsequently sought identification for a local citation. The subject provided a fictitious name of Alavaro Martinez. During the course of the investigation, the alert officer located a vehicle nearby that was registered to an individual with the last name of Hernandez. Upon conducting a new name verification check, the officer learned that a valid Attempted Homicide Warrant came back to Alavaro Hernandez.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#The Chicago Pride Parade#Cpd Supt#The Sun Times#Cwbchicago#The Cook County State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Chicago man charged with armed robbery, carjacking, unlawful use of weapon

Chicago resident Dameko Newsome, 18, was arrested on felony charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon at 9:58 a.m., June 27 after being positively identified as the offender who aimed a gray handgun through an open window at a woman’s head while she sat in a car at 7:46 a.m. that morning in the 400 block of South Oak Park Avenue.
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
police1.com

Videos: Crowds attack, throw fireworks at Chicago PD squad cars

CHICAGO — Chicago police vehicles were attacked in two separate incidents over a chaotic July 4th weekend, videos show. On Sunday, video showed a crowd attacking police vehicles, including one person who jumped on the hood of the car and tried to bash in the windshield. The encounter began when someone threw something at the squad car, shattering the windshield, according to CBS Chicago. Some people in the crowd kicked the squad car and one officer suffered minor injuries, the report said. No arrests were immediately made.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy