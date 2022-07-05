ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

July 5th known as the dirtiest day on our beaches due to litter

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean Beaches Week is here. Independence Day...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

10 Best Dog-friendly Beaches in the U.S.

There's nothing like a nice day on the beach with your entire family. And we mean your whole family — dogs included. Dogs have long been man's best friend, but more than ever, people are considering their furballs just another one of the group. According to a 2019 survey by SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, 98% of people surveyed consider their dogs to be members of the family. That makes it little surprise that more people are looking to take their pets on vacation with them too, including to beach vacations around the nation. If you're looking to travel with your pup to a gorgeous beach for your next getaway, we're here to help. Here are 10 of the best dog-friendly beaches in America.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Independence Day#On The Beach#Litter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
pethelpful.com

Video of Bear Boldly Stealing a Man's Beer Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Ah, summertime. It's the perfect time for relaxing in the outdoors, even if it's as simple as enjoying a beer in the backyard. Well, it would be simple if it weren't for beer-stealing bears. What, you've never seen one? Then you certainly haven't seen @beanzalli's viral video. In the clip...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Man's Attempt to Save Huge Stranded Sea Turtle Is Touching People's Hearts

Though wildlife encounters aren't a typical part of beach days, they certainly do happen! In warmer climates, beachgoers often run into sea turtles who are sharing the shore, but most of the time they're advised to give the animals space. In this video posted by @savetheseaturtlesint, though, a young man...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?

Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy