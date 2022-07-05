Funniest Quotes From ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing “Despicable” about this adorable theater trend. But disturbing and distracting? Maybe.
Following the box office domination of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” select theaters have issued bans to audiences wearing formal attire when attending screenings of the children’s animated film. Why? Well, it’s all due to a TikTok trend.
The viral “Minions” fandom has evolved into a squad of “gentleminions,” or people wearing suits to screenings. The Independent reported that some of those fans have cheered, clapped, shouted, and mocked the Minion voices in theaters, disrupting those who wanted to watch the film...
