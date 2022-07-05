ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funniest Quotes From ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’

Cover picture for the articleI was supposed to take my grandson to see an advance screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru but it was a bad storm by me, so I couldn’t make it but it seems like everyone else across the country stopped in movie theaters to check it out! Checked it out...

ComicBook

Why People Are Wearing Suits to Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru isn't just setting records at the box office. It's also attracting a lot of online energy. Folks are rallying to reverse review-bomb the film on sites that tabulate audience ratings and approval scores. But some fans are taking that online energy offline by dressing up in formal attire to go see Minion: The Rise of Gru in theaters, often snapping pictures in front of the film's theater poster to share online. The behavior of these "gentleminions," as they sometimes call themselves, may strike others as odd, but it is apparently a growing trend this weekend, as even Universal Pictures has taken note.
TheDailyBeast

Minions: The Rise of Gru Sparks Weird TikTok Trend Where Teens Dress in Suits at the Movies

Big groups of young men in tuxedos have been showing up at movie theaters around the world to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in the latest trend to emerge from TikTok. Videos on the lip-syncing social media platform show teens taking part in the “Gentleminions” craze sporting dark suits and coordinating hand gestures while watching the hotly anticipated kids movie. Not every movie theater appears to see the funny side. One Twitter user shared a notice purportedly displayed in a British theater saying they would refuse entry to “any group of guests in formal attire” due to “disturbances” related to the trend.
The Independent

Hoards of teenage ‘Gentleminions’ turn up to cinema wearing suits for The Rise of Gru

Hoards of teenagers have been turning up at the cinema wearing suits for the screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru.The bizarre internet trend sees Gen Z fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions” and come together in ironic celebration of the film, which is targeted primarily at young children.It has become so big that some theatres have banned the groups from screenings of the film, over the disruption caused.The Minions franchise itself, however, has appeared to encourage the “Gentleminions” to continue by suggesting their day “has come”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zara Aleena's aunt says her niece valued her 'independence' more than anythingMacy Gray says 'changing your parts doesn't make you a woman'Jenny Agutter says it’s ‘wonderful to step back’ into role for The Railway Children
IndieWire

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Fandom Leads Theaters to Ban Rowdy TikTokers in Suits

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing “Despicable” about this adorable theater trend. But disturbing and distracting? Maybe. Following the box office domination of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” select theaters have issued bans to audiences wearing formal attire when attending screenings of the children’s animated film. Why? Well, it’s all due to a TikTok trend. The viral “Minions” fandom has evolved into a squad of “gentleminions,” or people wearing suits to screenings. The Independent reported that some of those fans have cheered, clapped, shouted, and mocked the Minion voices in theaters, disrupting those who wanted to watch the film...
Distractify

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Is a Huge Hit, but Does It Have TikTok to Thank?

Over the holiday weekend, Minions: The Rise of Gru proved to be a genuine box office smash, leading many to wonder what could be responsible for the film's massive success. Some are attributing the movie's outstanding haul to a TikTok trend that sees users putting on suits to go see the movie, and posting videos about their experience seeing it, but what's behind this new trend?
hotnewhiphop.com

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Sets Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening

Minions: The Rise of Gru is expected to set a new record at the box office for being the highest-selling film for any Independence Day weekend opening in history. After being released to theaters on Friday, the film is projected to bring in $127.9 million, beating out the previous record-holder, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which earned $115.9 million in 2011.
ComicBook

Minions: The Rise of Gru Is Being Review Bombed With Perfect Scores on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb

Minions: The Rise of Gru is breaking records in its opening weekend over the Fourth of July holiday. It's also getting a little extra support from fans (possibly the same fans wearing suits to screenings) review-bombing -- or rather, reverse review-bombing -- the film on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Typically, review bombing a movie means going to these sites and giving the film a low fan rating regardless of whether the reviewer has actually seen the movie. The opposite is happening with Minions: The Rise of Gru. People are going to these sites to pump up the film's overall audience score with perfect ratings, either 10-out-of-10 on IMDb or 5-out-of-5 on Rotten Tomatoes.
Reuters

Box Office - 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' going bananas with projected $129.2 million Independence Day opening

LOS ANGELES, July 3 (Variety.com) - It's official -- the Minions are back. Universal and Illumination's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is setting off fireworks at the Fourth of July box office, projecting a $129.2 million opening over the four-day holiday weekend from 4,400 locations. On a three-day scale, the "Despicable Me" prequel looks to gross $109.4 million -- that number would mark the highest domestic opening for an animated film since 2019's "Frozen 2," representing a huge bounce back for family-friendly fare after lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
