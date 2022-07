When the town of Rhinelander was platted in 1882, Oneida County did not yet exist. Being a part of Lincoln County, all of its business was handled at the Courthouse in Merrill. But the community leaders and engineers that laid out Rhinelander’s streets already had a new county in mind. On the first Rhinelander plat map, a square bordered by Rives, Brown, Frederick, and Stevens Street was slated to be the site of Oneida County’s first courthouse.

