Here's Time Frame For New Round Of Scattered Storms

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A look at the precipitation types in the forecast for Tuesday, July 5. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A new round of stormy weather will sweep through the region as many get back to work after the long holiday weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, July 5. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers will arrive in the mid afternoon, with thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into the overnight hours as the storm system moves through.

Storm activity will be more widely scattered in areas farther east. (See image above.)

Wednesday, July 6 will be mostly sunny. The high temperature will be in the low 80s, with breezy conditions, including wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

A new stretch of unsettled weather will start on Thursday, July 7 which will be mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon and evening showers. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

Look for more of the same on Friday, July 8, which will be overcast with a high temperature in the upper 70s and spotty showers during the afternoon and evening.

