Akron man dies after being stabbed in neck; suspect in custody charged with murder

An Akron man died Saturday afternoon after being stabbed in the neck in North Hill, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and Akron Police Department said in news releases Tuesday.

Coy Oswalt, 36, died from a stab wound to the neck, said Summit County Medical Examiner's Office Chief Investigator Gary Guenther.

According to the medical examiner's office and police department, around 1 p.m. Saturday, Oswalt was involved in an altercation at the Hill Chateau Apartments, 26 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron.

During the altercation, Oswalt was stabbed in the neck. He was found near an interior stairwell and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m.

A police officer found Aaron Roberts-Byrd, 30, outside the building, and a knife was found in the area.

According to Akron Municipal Court records , Roberts-Byrd, 30, who also lived at the incident address, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of murder and one count of felonious assault.

He was taken to the Summit County Jail and arraigned Tuesday morning, according to court records.

