Listen to the women, they know what they're talking about: Letter

By Garth Gideon
 2 days ago
I went to Mass on Sunday morning hoping, as I do most Sundays, to find a message of peace. Instead our priest made analogous the worth of a springing heifer to that of a pregnant woman. He's young and bright, he'll get there.

In my years, I loved a whole lot of women, all but one platonically. They include my wife and daughters, my mom and my sisters, my elementary school educators, the School Sisters of Notre Dame, and the numerous nurses I've had the privilege to work alongside. It's brought me to the point in life that I realize I've never been sexually assaulted, felt the monthly misery of menstruation, the sadness of a miscarriage, the devastation of a stillborn, the fear of job security and job advancement due to my pregnancy, or being left alone to care for my child when the seed donor left.

I've come to know the nurturing of my mother and that provided to my children by my wife. Both these women did the greatest share of being with their children when we were ill. The point is, women are inextricably linked to human reproduction in a way we men can not ever fully appreciate.

So my question is, why do men feel the need to make their opinion known regarding what is right or wrong in the anti-abortion/women's reproductive rights issue? Seems to me we'd be better off listening and being empathetic to the women in our life. Anything else is simply arrogance or ignorance, two sides of the same coin.

Clear Lake

