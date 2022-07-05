ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Tesla, Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
  • Barclays cut Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $3,200 to $3,000. Alphabet shares fell 0.9% to $2,154.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Cintas Corporation CTAS price target from $517 to $465. Cintas shares rose 0.9% to close at $376.71 on Friday.
  • HSBC cut the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from $146 to $141. Alibaba shares rose 0.8% to $116.89 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $46 to $42. Walgreens shares dropped 0.1% to $38.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY price target from $125 to $112. Ryanair shares fell 1.8% to $67.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut Morgan Stanley MS price target from $100 to $95. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.5% to $76.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $370 to $280. Meta Platforms shares fell 0.9% to $158.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays reduced the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $42 to $20. Snap shares fell 1.3% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $395 to $385. Tesla shares fell 0.9% to $675.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham reduced the price target on Carvana Co. CVNA from $80 to $31. Carvana shares fell 2.2% to $21.40 in pre-market trading.

Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 100 Points Following Release Of Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. The country's central bank reiterated its prior intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down. The Dow traded up...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 880 Points After Inflation Shocker

Speculation that inflation might have peaked earlier this year died abruptly with this morning's release of the Labor Department's latest consumer price index (CPI). And what the data showed was that prices were still rising last month. Specifically, the CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla Is No Longer The World's Largest Seller of EVs

It's a dream poster: Elon Musk versus Warren Buffett. The new big boss of the business world against the Oracle of Omaha. The richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $210 billion as of July 4 by Bloomberg Billionaires Index against the seventh richest man in the world with a fortune of $96.4 billion.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary. “Global oil demand is fairly strongly correlated with GDP, and so if GDP suffers, global oil demand will suffer too," Stewart Glickman, deputy research director and energy equity analyst at CFRA told Yahoo Finance.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Volkswagen board chairman says it will overtake Tesla by 2025 because the electric car giant will be weakened by Elon Musk's decision to ramp up two 'highly complex factories' at the same time

Volkswagen (VW) plans to overtake Tesla by 2025 and will do so by striking when the iron is hot. The ambitious statement was made by Herbert Diess, the current chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group, during a meeting at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. 'Elon must simultaneously...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Healthcare/Tech Stocks

The return of Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF lagged behind the S&P 500 for the five years through July 5. Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, bought a drug data analytics stock and shares of a cancer-treatment developer Tuesday. She also purchased and sold some familiar...
STOCKS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Hold On To Your Wallet Following Fed Minutes

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee released its June meeting minutes, which suggest inflation remains the central bank's top priority. What Investors Need To Know: The Fed's language on the economy was relatively bullish given recent elevated fears of a U.S. recession. The Fed reiterated its previous intentions to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down.
BUSINESS
