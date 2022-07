KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new study suggests that Kansas City is not home to the best barbecue in the country, but the title, instead, belongs to another Missouri city about 250 miles west on I-70. LawnStarter released its “2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America” study last week, ranking 200 cities based on access, accolades and quality of barbeque. The study gave St. Louis the best overall score (49.41), edging out Kansas City (46.45) as the nation’s top spot for barbeque.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO