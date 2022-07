The College of Saint Rose has hired PJ Anadio as the program’s new head coach, Extra Inning Softball has learned. Anadio spent the last twelve years as the head coach at Herkimer, a junior college in New York. His tenure at Herkimer included the 2013 NJCAA DIII National Championship and national runner-up finishes in 2014, ’15, ’16, ’18, and 2019; the Generals earned more than 400 wins under his guidance.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO