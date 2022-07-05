ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Rev. Tom Kerr at Wilson Chapel July 10

By Jill Carrick
boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

The Rev. Tom Kerr will lead the service at Wilson Memorial Chapel on Ocean Point this Sunday, July 10. Jim Swist will serve as our organist. The service is at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome!. Rev. Kerr...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Wet felting workshops at Ocean Point Inn

Using wool felt as a base, learn needle felting basics and textural techniques to manipulate wool to create bark for trees, rocks that look surprisingly real and more. By the end, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind wool “painting.” The workshop led by Kristen Walsh includes blending of colors and a discussion of art techniques for perspective and design.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Two solo shows upstairs at BRAF

In addition to this month’s regular members’ exhibit, Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) is sponsoring two solo shows in the upstairs area. Gallery One features the memorial show, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World.” Carol drove from St. Louis, Missouri to the Boothbay peninsula in 1982 when she attended a watercolor workshop being offered by Judy Wagner. Carol was an English teacher in the winter months; but Boothbay Harbor became her second home every summer after that. Carol was also a gifted art teacher who offered her own summer workshops that were lively sessions with great painting tips and stories gathered from her travels. Her blog, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World” is still on line.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Junior Yacht Club

The first week back at the Southport Yacht Club was extremely successful! Monday, June 27 marked the first day of the sailing program for the 2022 season. While the first day back was a bit overcast and rainy, smiles and laughter still filled the junior building. In the morning class, to kick off every week at the Junior Yacht Club, any new sailors to the program jump in Cozy Harbor for their swim test. This week we had 16 swimmers take on the cold water of Southport, and then all rushed up to the senior building for hot cocoa! The 16 brave young souls were Chapman Brinegar, Audrey Chambers, Cosmina Finn, Max Greene, Zella Greene, Gabriel Harris, Teddy Helming, Andrew Holyoak, Caroline Hopkins, Sabrina Moen, Sebastian Moen, Caroline Stern, Taylor Theroux, Xavier Tineo, Kayla Watts and James Alisson! After the first day of rain, it was only sunshine and beautiful Maine days until Friday.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Home and Garden Tour July 15

Home and Garden tour tickets still available. On Friday, July 15, join us for the ever popular Boothbay Region Garden Club Home and Garden tour. Discover a charming 19th century home with beautiful period garden and other outstanding coastal properties. Pick up your $30 tour ticket at the Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
East Boothbay, ME
City
Dayton, ME
State
Georgia State
Boothbay, ME
Society
Local
Maine Society
State
Florida State
City
Boothbay, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Conservancy offers paddle series on Damariscotta Lake

Anyone eager to explore Damariscotta Lake is invited to join Midcoast Conservancy for monthly paddles this summer! This unique lake has wonders around every corner. What better way to discover the lake than from the seat of a kayak?. Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Sept. 1, participants will...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Julianne Hansbury named BRES assistant principal

The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District school committee approved Julianne Hansbury July 5 as the new Boothbay Region Elementary School assistant principal. Hansbury comes from Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 93’s Jefferson Village School where she served as a speech pathologist for five years. Outgoing assistant principal Matthew Lindemann has moved on to his alma mater in Hermon.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Hamblett graduates from Emmanuel College

Lincoln Hamblett of East Boothbay graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 14 during the College's 100th Commencement Exercises on its campus. Hamblett received a bachelor of science in neuroscience during the ceremony. This fall she will live in Boston while applying to grad school and is...
BOSTON, MA
boothbayregister.com

The Town Tuggers reigning tug champs

There were many firsts at the Windjammer Days Tug Across the Harbor on July 1: no construction company teams (but, there is a whole lot of building going on); there was a school team BRES (Boothbay Region Elementary School) Wildcats; a team with an anchor (BRES); an entire team from another state; a team with barefoot members; one team member was dressed in a kilt; a team of mostly children pulling against adults; and another was made up of town employees and local law enforcement and firefighters.
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
boothbayregister.com

Café Sci and open house return to Bigelow Laboratory

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay recently announced that it will again open its doors for two popular, free events this summer! Its series of Café Sci talks will be at the laboratory at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 2, and its open house will be held July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

News and Notes from the Community Center

Congratulations to Ken Kastelein of Edgecomb who won the Lobster Raffle! Thank you to all who participated. We will do another in August so there is a chance to try again. We are in need of wheel chairs for our Durable Medical Equipment program. If you have one to spare, please give us a call and we will arrange to pick it up or you may bring it in to the center.
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

Celebrating Lincoln Home’s 95th with The Boneheads

Help us celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs. On Thursday, July 14, from 6 to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

A tribute to Mark Gorey

At Boothbay Region High School, our teachers sent us a very clear message: college will be different. The work will be harder, the expectations will be higher, and the professors, more likely than not, harsher. After graduating from BRHS in 2018, I left our little peninsula and headed to Simmons...
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Emory University#Retirement#Wilson Chapel July 10#Wilson Memorial Chapel
boothbayregister.com

Offshore Community Benefits Group meeting July 7

The Offshore Community Benefits Group will meet Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Boothbay Town Office. The group has decided to meet the first and third Thursdays of each month to discuss a community benefits package for Boothbay/Boothbay Harbor residents that will be presented to NEAV/ University of Maine/Offshore Wind Representatives for when work begins onshore to accommodate the wind turbine cable that will be landing in East Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

July 7 update: Midcoast adds 26 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Cynthia L. Lockwood

Cynthia Laureen “Cindy” Lockwood of East Boothbay passed away on July 2, 2022, in Boothbay Harbor following a lengthy illness. Cindy was born March 24, 1946, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Hollis and Wilma Jacobs. Cindy taught special education for more than 25 years and in retirement enjoyed many adventures with her adoring husband, Douglas.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

CSD meeting changes, July special meetings

The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District board of trustees and school committee have adjust their monthly meeting schedules. Meetings will now be held on the first and second Tuesday of the month, respectively, meeting times will remain 5:15 p.m. and the venue will still be Boothbay Region High School’s library.
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
boothbayregister.com

Kane named ‘Deputy of the Year’ for 2021

Boothbay resident Lt. Brendan Kane is the 2021 Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department “Deputy of the Year.” Sheriff Todd Brackett made the announcement July 5 at the Lincoln County commissioners’ meeting. Brackett remarked such presentations are typically made during an end of year banquet. “It was a tough year due to COVID,” he said.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine Art Gallery: ‘Surroundings’ opens July 16

It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. Visit the gallery Saturday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the opening...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Join Our Team - Individual and Group Benefits Producer

We’re looking for a people person who excels in both sales and customer service; a cheerful, detailed oriented self starter who takes pride in helping our customers with their health insurance coverage. This Individual and Group Benefits Producer position is a full-time, year-round benefits eligible position at an employee-owned...
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy