>New Regulations May be Coming For Antlerless Deer Licenses. (Harrisburg, PA) - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code to where deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or at a state website. The bill also would require the licenses to be issued through the state's Automated Licensing System.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO