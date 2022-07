Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a past gunshot wound Sunday in Brown’s Canyon. A 24-year-old Kamas man reported he was struck in the right shin by multiple fragments of a possible bullet after a night of heavy drinking with a friend, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man said his friend shot a 9mm handgun into a brick floor, which caused one or more bullet fragments to ricochet and hit his leg.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO