ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati weather: High temperatures and storms continue this week

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GiRLt_0gV93t2l00

After a hot Fourth of July, another heat advisory is in effect Wednesday, with the possibility for strong to severe storms.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is in effect from 1-9 p.m. Wednesday. Storms will affect the area, this morning and then again this afternoon into tonight. The possibility of strong to damaging winds exists with a few of the stronger updrafts this afternoon into this evening.

More: Heat advisory: Weather service warns of potential for heat illness on Tuesday

The maximum heat index on Wednesday will be near 100 in the afternoon. More storms are expected to continue Wednesday, with possible damaging wind and large hail, and heavy rain may result in localized flooding.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 93 and heat index values as high as 103. Showers and thunderstorms also likely. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 72 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: High temperatures and storms continue this week

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Storm with possible tornado leaves damage, power outages near Cincinnati

(AP) — Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. From News 8: The Goshen Township administrator says on Facebook that two people were injured. The National Weather Service office...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Thousands without power as severe storms move through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong to severe storms make their way through the Cincinnati area. Power outages were up to 7,000 at one point Tuesday. Currently, 3,000 customers are without power. See latest outages here. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. These developing storms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
AccuWeather

Confirmed EF2 tornado devastates southwest Ohio town

The Cincinnati suburb of Goshen sustained major damage to buildings, including a fire station, after a destructive tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon. A confirmed tornado, given a preliminary rating of EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region. The tornado resulted in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported and occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ridiculous Heat, More Storms Threaten Greater Cincinnati, So Just Stay the Hell Inside

As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Passing Through
linknky.com

More than 30K without power in NKY; Newport sees most outages

More than 30,000 people in Northern Kentucky are without power as a storm makes its way through the area. A majority of those outages are in the Newport area, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. “Once weather improves crews will be out assessing damage on the system,” Duke’s...
NEWPORT, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin among counties canceling emergency siren tests due to weather concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several counties in central Ohio have canceled their regularly scheduled emergency sirens test due to the potential for severe weather.   The following counties have canceled their siren test for Wednesday:  Delaware  Franklin  Fairfield  Licking  Madison  Pickaway Delaware County EMA announced siren tests would resume in August.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Drone video shows widespread damage from the tornado that hit Goshen Wednesday afternoon. The footage shows entire neighborhoods with homes shorn of their roofs, yards strewn with fallen trees and roads blocked by debris. Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared | Thousands...
GOSHEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Flooding closes lanes along southbound I-75 Wednesday evening

CINCINNATI — Flood water has closed two lanes along southbound I-75 near Bond Hill, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The two right lanes along southbound I-75 at Exit 8 toward Towne Street are blocked due to flooding. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 13 toward Shepherd...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Several roads blocked by disabled train in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A disabled freight train is blocking several roads in the city of Hamilton, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The train became disabled after experiencing a broken wheel in transit. The crossings that are being blocked...
1017thepoint.com

CLEANUP CONTINUES FROM BUILDING COLLAPSE

(Richmond, IN)--Clean-up will continue Tuesday after a partial building collapse near Richmond’s Depot District over the weekend. It happened at the Monger Transfer and Storage Building on North D, which is directly across from Purina and adjacent to Crosstown Carry-Out. One person was inside an apartment when the roof of the western section of the building collapsed into the second floor. That occupant was not injured. North D was shut down for clean-up and inspection. Demolition was ordered for the west side of the building. The building had stood for more than a hundred years.
RICHMOND, IN
thexunewswire.com

1651 W North Bend Rd

1 bedroom in College Hill -North Bend and Hamilton - Property Id: 828573. Cozy 1 bedroom for rent in heart of College Hill on North Bend and Hamilton Ave. Great location, convenient to shops, restaurants, and transportation. New paint and new flooring. Includes 1 outdoor parking. Income and credit check needed. Minimum income $2000 needed. Please call or text Sundance Property manager Cheryl at 513-505-8703. Available now. https://youtu.be/Dzjwsi4_Jzs.
NORTH BEND, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Man Fatally Shot In Westwood

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A man was fatally shot in Westwood on Sunday. The Police are still investigating. Officers responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road around 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Police located the victim and...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy