Columbus weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible, with heat index values near 100

By Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
After a holiday weekend of dry days, Columbus residents awoke Tuesday morning to rain and thunderstorms, and the National Weather Service says more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

Some could be strong to severe and produce damaging winds. Heavy rain may also result in localized flooding, according to the weather service's Wilmington office.

But high humidity and sunshine before storms move through central Ohio will make for a very hot day.

Although a heat advisory has not been issued for Columbus, heat index values will still be as high as 100 degrees. And the heat is likely to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday.

The National Weather Service, as of Tuesday morning, was saying showers and thunderstorms are likely, or there's a chance of them, every day this week.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@MonroeTrombly

