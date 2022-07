Work is underway to preserve a building where some of Greene County’s most vulnerable residents go for help. The Greene County Family Justice Center provides services for persons impacted by domestic violence. Its clientele are victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault, elder or dependent adult abuse, human trafficking and other crimes that may involve a domestic partner. It has public agencies and private partner groups working to help people in the same building.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO