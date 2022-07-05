ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing gas prices down 8 cents in the last week

By Autumn Pitchure
 2 days ago
Gas prices are displayed on a gas pump at an Exxon gas station in Washington, DC, on May 24, 2022.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Lansing have decreased by 8 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the average to $4.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, this number is 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend. While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, currently averaging $4.78 per gallon.

The price of diesel is also down 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

