Campbellsport, WI

Robert ‘Bob’ James Schairer Sr.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert ‘Bob’ James Schairer Sr. Robert “Bob” James Schairer Sr., 79, of Campbellsport, went home to his Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in West Bend on November 13, 1942, the son of John and Iremina (Linden) Schairer. On...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Lenus N. Seefeldt

May 16, 1961 - July 5, 2022. Lenus N. Seefeldt, 61, of Kewaskum, passed away on July 5, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville. Lenus was born on May 16, 1961, in West Bend, the son of the late Merlin and Judith (nee Larson) Seefeldt. Lenus loved NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert “Bob” Williams Sr.

Robert “Bob” Williams Sr. Robert “Bob” Williams Sr. passed away on Thursday June 30, 2022, at the age of 67. Born in Waukesha to parents Warren and Gertrude Williams (nee Wolfe) on July 16, 1954. Proprietor of S/S Research, Inc. in Genesee, established in May 1977. He devoted many years to the surrounding community, working alongside law enforcement and first responders. He was a great contributor to his church and deemed an honorary firefighter of the North Prairie Fire Department. Bob loved classic cars, ATV riding, welding and Disney vacations with his family.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner)

Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner) Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner), age 92, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Shorehaven Health Center. She was the beloved wife of Harvey A. Rupnow, who preceded her in death in 2013. She was the loving mother of Lu Ann Rupnow, Randy Rupnow and Melody (Tom) Augustin. Dear grandmother of Rachel, Sierra and Zachary Rupnow. Also survived by other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carolyn Jean Gibson

Carolyn Jean Gibson (nee Kappe), 92 of West Bend passed away Monday, July 5, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born March 27, 1930, in Beecher, Illinois, the daughter of the late Henry C. Kappe and Ella (nee Fiene) Kappe. Carolyn grew up in Beecher and graduated from Beecher Community High School in 1948. She graduated in 1951 from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, which is now part of Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, the hospital where she met her partner for life, Dr. Richard Davis “Dick” Gibson. The two were married on November 28, 1952, at St. Luke’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Beecher, Illinois. After Dick’s internship and surgical training, they moved to West Bend in 1955 where she worked as an R.N. in her husband’s office and later at Cedar Lake Nursing Home. They shared 67 wonderful years together and raised four sons and one daughter.
WEST BEND, WI
Campbellsport, WI
Campbellsport, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dagny M. Sorensen

Oct. 16, 1943 - Nov. 28, 2021. Dagny Marlene Sorensen passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on November 28, 2021 (age 78). She was born in Watertown to Alfred C. and Sylvia (Gunderson) Sorensen. Dagny graduated from Oconomowoc High School. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Jane Partington Napolitano

Linda Jane Partington Napolitano of Oconomowoc died peacefully on June 26, 2022, after suffering from Alzheimer’s the last thirteen years. She was beloved wife of Umberto Napolitano, loving mother to Julia (Justin Phillips) and proud grandmother to Sofia, Kiara and Elena Phillips. She is further survived by her brother, Jay (Susan) Partington, and their children Anna (Levi), Pamela, and Michael (Megan). She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jane Partington.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Melvin Gerold “Mickey” Haugen

Aug. 28, 1948 - June 26, 2022. Melvin Gerold “Mickey” Haugen passed away at his home in Germantown on June 26, 2022, at the age of 73. Mel was born on August 28, 1948, in Waukesha, to Lloyd and Lucile Haugen (Boehme). As a child, he loved spending time at his grandparents’ farm. He also loved to read, and he carried that passion into adulthood. Mel graduated from Waukesha South in 1966, and after a brief stint at UW-Madison, he was drafted by the United States Army. After serving almost two years on active duty, including a 10-month tour in Germany, he later joined the Army Reserves. He served his country for 22 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Isabelle “Izzy” Harriet Holtz (Ruege)

July 25, 1934 - July 1, 2022. Isabelle “Izzy” Harriet Holtz (Ruege), 87, of Mukwonago, was called to her heavenly home on July 1, 2022, at Birchrock Castle, Mukwonago. She was born on July 25, 1934, in Sussex, the daughter of Edward and Bertha Ruege. She was the youngest of four children.
MUKWONAGO, WI
John
Greater Milwaukee Today

Corey B. Steffen, 67

Corey B. Steffen, 67 of Cedarburg, Wisconsin passed away on June 30th from pancreatic cancer. Corey was born on February 18, 1955, to Robert and Marilyn Steffen (both deceased) in Sheboygan, WI. Growing up, he created mischief throughout the town, frequently with the support of his beloved siblings Phillip (Pamm) Steffen, Roberta (Robin) (Edwin) Radzins, Kim (Patsy) Steffen, John Steffen (deceased), Michael (Pam-deceased) Steffen, Lisa Steffen and Susie Steffen. Corey attended the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin- Madison to earn a degree in Pharmacology. Armed with a pocket protector, and seemingly infinite knowledge of compounds and medications, he served as the most diligent and animated pharmacist most have ever known, most recently at Wheaton Franciscan.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Leland (Lee) Melville

Sept. 6, 1923 - June 30, 2022. Leland (Lee) Melville of Village of Waukesha passed away peacefully Thursday, June 30, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 98. He was born in Manitowoc on September 6, 1923, the son of David and Amanda (nee Schadeberg) Melville. Lee was raised...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marjorie A. Beyer

Marjorie A. Beyer, nee Peotter, of Plainview, MN, formerly of Seymour and West Bend, was called home to heaven on Friday, December 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and a much shorter one with leukemia at the age of 88 years. Family and friends are invited to...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ann C. Martin, 93

Ann C. Martin of Mequon, and Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022 at the age of ninety-three. She was the loving and beloved wife of the late Honorable Roger F. Martin, for sixty years. She was loving mother of David “DJ” (Kim) Martin of Miromar Lakes, FL, Timothy J. Martin of Bellville, TX, Amy M. Martin of Scottsdale, AZ, and Geoffrey (Anne Swoboda) Martin of West Bend. She was proud grandmother of Christopher M. Martin of Milwaukee, Meghan K. Martin (Daniel) Held of Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth A. Martin (Justin) Racinowski of Fox Point, Kevin M. Martin of Santa Fe, NM, Abigail C. Martin (Nathan) Spannbauer of Glendale, Thomas J. Martin of Grafton, Emily M. Martin of Shorewood, and Margaret M. Martin of Duluth, MN. She was cherished great-grandmother of Isabella and Alexandria Martin, Everette Racinowski, Emmeline and Theodore Spannbauer. She is further survived by Deborah Dillon Martin of Milwaukee, Judy Malone of Houston, TX, Nicole Anderson Martin of Glenview, IL and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Louise Marie (Lynch) and James A. Curran.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greater Milwaukee Today

New salon to be built in West Bend’s Barton area

WEST BEND — A new salon is all set to come to the Barton area of West Bend, as the Plan Commission of the city has approved the permit and site plan required for a vacant lot to be developed into the new business. The proposal for a new...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Roof of New Berlin sports complex collapses

NEW BERLIN — The OAW Indoor Sports Complex is closed indefinitely after the roof in the southwest part of the building collapsed during a heavy rainstorm at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a post on the sports complex’s Facebook page: “Unfortunately, due to the storms we have...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fun on the Fourth in West Bend

WEST BEND — Citizens in the West Bend area celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade followed by a festival in Regner Park. Other events included the popular Kiwanis Duck Derby and a sandcastle-building challenge. Later in the day there was music and dancing and fireworks at Riverside Park.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fullhart competes at nationals once again

West Bend resident Jen Fullhart found herself once again competing at the USA Weightlifting Nationals at Las Vegas this past weekend “I have been fortunate enough to qualify and compete the last four years,” she said. Fullhart competed in the snatch event and the clean and jerk event...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Five O’s contending again

OCONOMOWOC — It’s been many years — far too many for local fans — since the Oconomowoc Five O’s have been competitive in the prestigious Land O’ Lakes Baseball League. One of the most successful and storied franchises in LOL history, Oconomowoc last won...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Cedarburg business aims at cultivating joy

CEDARBURG — A new social house and mercantile has moved into downtown Cedarburg. Enjoy yourself at Art of Joy, W63N664 Washington Ave., a family-friendly outdoor cocktail and beer garden located right along Cedar Creek. The new business is run by Cedarburg residents Stephanie Hayes, the former Cedarburg Cultural Center...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Re-enacting part of Prohibition to raise funds

HARTFORD — The Hartford Historical Society will be hosting their first speakeasy fundraiser for their organization at Hank’s SpeakEZ, 25 W. Sumner St. in Hartford, inside Hank’s Restaurant and Drinkery, from 7 p.m. to “when the Feds show up” on July 16. This will be...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Five O’s shut down Express

OCONOMOWOC — Double trouble derailed the East Troy Express on Saturday. And no, the members of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan’s band were nowhere to be seen. The Oconomowoc Five O’s hammered out nine two-base hits and posted a 14-4 Land O’ Lakes Baseball League victory at Roosevelt Field, running their record to 3-2 in the LOL Kettle Moraine Division and 7-3 overall.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

