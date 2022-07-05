Robert ‘Bob’ James Schairer Sr.

Carolyn Jean Gibson (nee Kappe), 92 of West Bend passed away Monday, July 5, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born March 27, 1930, in Beecher, Illinois, the daughter of the late Henry C. Kappe and Ella (nee Fiene) Kappe. Carolyn grew up in Beecher and graduated from Beecher Community High School in 1948. She graduated in 1951 from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, which is now part of Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, the hospital where she met her partner for life, Dr. Richard Davis “Dick” Gibson. The two were married on November 28, 1952, at St. Luke’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Beecher, Illinois. After Dick’s internship and surgical training, they moved to West Bend in 1955 where she worked as an R.N. in her husband’s office and later at Cedar Lake Nursing Home. They shared 67 wonderful years together and raised four sons and one daughter.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO