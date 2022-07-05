ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Family of road rage victim speaks out, believes shooting was racially motivated

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiiBn_0gV91LXp00
Road rage shooting victim Jason Daxon was shot multiple times during a road rage incident.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 25-year-old man shot multiple times during a road-rage incident spoke exclusively to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

Jason Daxon is a father and a fiance. He was shot by 61-year-old Wade McEwan in Acworth at the intersection of Highway 92 and Woodstock Road.

Daxon’s family thinks there is more behind the motivation for this shooting.

Angeline Peterson, the victim’s fiancé, feels it wasn’t just road rage, but also racially motivated.

“It’s just a senseless racist act of violence,” said Peterson.

Peterson said she can’t understand someone getting angry enough to pull out a gun and fire it though their driver-side window.

“The man just shot through his own window into Jason’s car: he tried to kill him, he tried to kill him,” said Peterson. “It’s not like he was doing anything to antagonize this man, he was just simply trying to pass him on the road, and the man would not let him in.”

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies said McEwan pulled up next to Daxon and fired at least 14 rounds into his car.

Daxon was shot twice: once in the arm and once in the back.

Peterson said she, Daxon and their 11-month-old were just three minutes away from home.

Witnesses captured McEwan shooting Daxon and then driving away. Peterson said the video circulating on Facebook is difficult to look at.

“It’s just hard, to see my loved one and to know that my child’s father, he has no idea what’s going on,” said Peterson.

Peterson said this incident has caused their life to come to a complete standstill.

This week, Daxon, who is a Grammy nominated songwriter, planned on starting the next steps in his career after getting signed to a major record label here in Atlanta.

“He was supposed to have his photo shoots, his interviews, everything you can think of, and it just stopped instantly,” said Peterson.

Since the shooting, her fiance has undergone several surgeries. Doctors said it will take months for Daxon to recover.

Peterson said they have created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and child-care needs.

McEwan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Roswell man wanted for punching woman in road rage incident now wanted on murder charges, police say

ROSWELL — A man who made headlines for punching a woman through the window of her car in an Alpharetta road rage incident last year is now wanted on murder charges. Alpharetta police put out a warrant for 27-year-old Fabien Perry’s arrest in October after photos showed him get out of a car and start screaming at a woman in a car ahead of him before he punched her in the face, giving her a bloody nose. Police believed Perry was angry that the woman didn’t move through the light fast enough.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Acworth, GA
County
Cherokee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

2 Atlanta men jailed repeatedly arrested again on drug charges

Atlanta — A large number of guns and drugs are now off the streets, after Atlanta police executed a search warrant on a southwest Atlanta apartment on June 24. In May, APD’s narcotics unit received information about illegal activity happening out of an apartment building in Southwest Atlanta. Investigators began looking into the information and determined that narcotics were being sold out of one of the apartment buildings, eventually getting a search warrant.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police say 14-year-old allegedly caught with a stolen police car

Atlanta police say that an alleged 14-year-old was caught with a stolen police vehicle, but was taken into custody without incident. Atlanta Police Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum spoke with city commissioners to discuss how frequently authorities see young teens drive up incidents of auto-crime.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Photo Shoots#Violent Crime#Channel 2 S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot in face during argument in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police say an argument that turned violent in an Atlanta ended with a woman fighting for her life in the hospital. Officials say the shooting happened some time before 1:50 a.m. on the 900 block of Proctor Street. According to investigators, the victim was in a verbal altercation...
WSB Radio

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Woman saves boy from potential human trafficking

The Stone Mountain Park police department is investigating after a Cumming woman may have foiled an attempted human trafficking during holiday fireworks Saturday evening. Kelly Pittman and her family were visiting the park for a day of fun and fireworks. But when rain began to fall and people on the lawn started to scatter, she noticed a 3-year-old boy all by himself.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
79K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy