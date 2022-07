OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Some hero firefighters not only knocked out a fire at an Osceola County retirement community, they rescued one of the residents pups!. Crews with Osceola County Fire Rescue were called to the Good Samaritan Village on Wednesday after a fire started in the kitchen of one of the units. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

