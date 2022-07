The Wisconsin DNR will once again be offering free well screening for nitrate during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 12-14th. The DNR says that nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The screening will take place on the spot in the DNR’s booth at Farm Technology Days. Anyone who wishes to have their water screened all you have to do is bring one cup of your well water to their booth. DNR staff will be on hand for any questions and may also recommend additional testing if nitrate levels are elevated in your water sample. Wisconsin Farm Technology Days runs July 12-14th just south of Loyal in Clark County from 9:00 – 4:00 each day.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO