ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Voter Eligibility Cards To Arrive In Wisconsin Mailboxes

wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin residents who aren’t registered to vote – but appear to be eligible – will start receiving official postcards in...

wwisradio.com

Comments / 5

loretta
4d ago

This is so misleading! There sending out reminders to vote and telling people where and how to register to vote ! Every Wisconsin citizen must show proof of ID and address. If you want to vote absentee you must show the same proof first no one sends out Ballots to unregistered voters !!!!

Reply
5
Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin responds to Biden executive order on abortion

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
merrillfotonews.com

More than 1,800 Wisconsin communities receive second ARPA coronavirus relief payment

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR), in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), and on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, distributed the second payment of American Rescue Plan Act – State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA-SLFRF) to Wisconsin non-entitlement units (NEUs) of government on Tuesday, June 21.
WISCONSIN STATE
antigotimes.com

Wisconsin SeniorCare Program to Cover Vaccines Provided at Pharmacies

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announce Wisconsin’s SeniorCare Program has received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to cover certain vaccines that members receive in pharmacies. Vaccines covered include those that protect against shingles, tetanus, meningitis, and Hepatitis A and B. These vaccines are recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices(link is external) (ACIP) for adults aged 65 and older.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Legislative branch crushes Gov. Tony Evers

The Republican-run Wisconsin Legislature continues to undermine the governor's authority. Their latest shenanigan is to refuse to take up Gov. Tony Evers' appointments to various boards. This allows several officials tapped by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to stay in positions of power long after their terms have expired. Unfortunately the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that these anti-democratic tactics are just fine.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TMJ4 News

GOP criticizes Democratic secretary of state over paperwork

MADISON — Wisconsin's Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette said in response to Republican criticism that he has not yet sent required documents to Congress and other states related to a proposed constitutional convention because his office didn't have enough money, but he has now purchased envelopes and will do it.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Sate Patrol's July Law of the Month

Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month reminds drivers that when speed increases, dangers on the roads increase. Excessive speed is one of the most common causes of traffic crashes. Speed-related crashes in Wisconsin were up 10% in 2021; 186 people died and 6,871 were hurt in 17,597 crashes involving speed.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Human trafficking a growing issue in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Human trafficking is a growing issue both in the country and Wisconsin. Dozens of statewide organizations are raising awareness, but more voices are needed. The National Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 2,000 calls from Wisconsin since 2007. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

DNR Offering Free Water Screening During Farm Technology Days

The Wisconsin DNR will once again be offering free well screening for nitrate during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 12-14th. The DNR says that nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The screening will take place on the spot in the DNR’s booth at Farm Technology Days. Anyone who wishes to have their water screened all you have to do is bring one cup of your well water to their booth. DNR staff will be on hand for any questions and may also recommend additional testing if nitrate levels are elevated in your water sample. Wisconsin Farm Technology Days runs July 12-14th just south of Loyal in Clark County from 9:00 – 4:00 each day.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy