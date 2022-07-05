Voter Eligibility Cards To Arrive In Wisconsin Mailboxes
Wisconsin residents who aren’t registered to vote – but appear to be eligible – will start receiving official postcards in...wwisradio.com
This is so misleading! There sending out reminders to vote and telling people where and how to register to vote ! Every Wisconsin citizen must show proof of ID and address. If you want to vote absentee you must show the same proof first no one sends out Ballots to unregistered voters !!!!
