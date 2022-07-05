ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Justin Moores event in Las Vegas, NV Oct 13, 2022 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Justin Moore presale code is now on our blog! Anyone with this presale information will have a...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvsportsbiz.com

Nitro Circus Riders, BMX Performers Canceled Show At Las Vegas Ballpark For July Fourth Performance

Check out the updated schedule for Nitro Circus. NBA Reporter Says G League Team Ignite Looking To Move To Dollar Loan Center Arena In Henderson →. Alan Snel brings decades of sports-business reporting experience to LVSportsBiz.com. Snel covered the business side of sports for the South Florida (Fort Lauderdale) Sun-Sentinel, the Tampa Tribune and Las Vegas Review-Journal. As a city hall beat reporter, Snel also covered stadium deals in Denver and Seattle. In 2000, Snel launched a sport-business website for FoxSports.com called FoxSportsBiz.com. After reporting sports-business for the RJ, Snel wrote hard-hitting stories on the Raiders stadium for the Desert Companion magazine in Las Vegas and The Nevada Independent. Snel is also one of the top bicycle advocates in the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: Country music band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Fremont Street Experience

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for their Downtown Rocks free concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of legendary country music band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band who performed on Monday, July 4. The group formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band, scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass, and the amalgam now known as “Americana.” The first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr.Bojangles,” which, along with insistent support from banjo master Earl Scruggs, opened doors in Nashville. They are best known for the hit No. 1 single “Fishin’ in the Dark.”
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns, tickets on sale now

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tickets for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival go on sale Monday before returning to the valley. You'll be able to enjoy unlimited samples from some of the top pizza restaurants in Las Vegas. Each chef will showcase their unique signature style of handcrafted pizzas. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Vegas Fright Nights to debut July Summer of Screams event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Fright Nights will be presenting its Summer of Screams haunted attraction event July 15 and July 16 at Opportunity Village. The event will be a preview of the fall fright night and will feature two main attractions: Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3D. Live entertainment, slideshow performers, and other […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
TheStreet

Move Over Las Vegas Strip, Fremont St. Adding a Bold New Casino

While the Las Vegas Strip has been known for the glitz and glamour of casino operators, including Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, downtown Vegas has a grittier reputation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU

Company hiring ‘buffet tester’ to dine and review Las Vegas buffets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Described as “the ultimate summer job,” a company has announced its hiring a person to travel to Las Vegas and review all of the city’s buffets. According to Time2play, the company is searching for “a Las Vegas casino buffet tester to review Sin City’s most colossal culinary smorgasbords.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hot N Juicy Crawfish to open restaurant in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of Cajun food will now have another place to go, as beloved eatery Hot N Juicy Crawfish is set to open a new location in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, Hot N Juicy will open this September at the Downtown Grand. The new restaurant will mark Hot N Juicy’s fifth location in Nevada, the release states.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Las Vegas, NV USA

Hearts have a special meaning since I lost my dear mom to covid. I ask her to send me signs that she’s near. I ask her to send me hearts. Then today I found this when I went to get some water. I know she wanted me to have it and to tell me she’s near me.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Zeffer’s Cafe Inside SAHARA Las Vegas Adds Brand-New Dishes to Breakfast Menus

New Menu Items at Zeffer’s Café Inside SAHARA Las Vegas. (Photo Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) ZEFFER’S CAFÉ INSIDE SAHARA LAS VEGAS ADDS BRAND-NEW DISHES TO. Zeffer’s Café inside SAHARA Las Vegas adds six brand-new dishes to its breakfast menu inspired by seasonality and simplicity. Featuring an elevated casual environment, Zeffer’s offers classic breakfast and brunch favorites, as well as staple comfort dishes – all with a unique twist.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KTNV 13 Action News

Nevada casinos awarded over $30 million in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming Casino said they awarded more than $30 million dollars to players during the month of June. The announcement was made in a press release and noted that players won jackpots of $10,000 or more at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont, Main Street Station, and Jokers Wild.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Station Casinos prepares to kick off July 4 firework show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos will be organizing several fireworks spectaculars with the help of Fireworks by Grucci Monday night. This Fourth of July, six Station Casinos properties will be participating in the show. Joe Yalda, Vice President of Guest Experience at Red Rock Casino, said the preparation took months of planning. “The best […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Barrett-Jackson auction returns to Las Vegas, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE inside the Las Vegas Convention Center‘s west hall for the 2022 Barrett-Jackson auction. About 650 collectible vehicles and 275 pieces of automobilia are crossing the world famous auction block. Most will be sold to the highest bidder–with no reserve–during the three-day event. Some of the significant vehicles include: A custom 2022 Chevy Corvette convertible owned by Paul Stanley of KISS; A new 2022 GMC Hummer EV 1 pickup truck, a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12; a 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands Area 51 edition. Car enthusiasts are able to take free thrill rides in Dodge and Toyota cars on the performance track outside. In this video, you’ll see highlights of the show and interviews with attendees.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy