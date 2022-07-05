Justin Moores event in Las Vegas, NV Oct 13, 2022 – presale code

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas for their Downtown Rocks free concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of legendary country music band The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band who performed on Monday, July 4. The group formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band, scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass, and the amalgam now known as “Americana.” The first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr.Bojangles,” which, along with insistent support from banjo master Earl Scruggs, opened doors in Nashville. They are best known for the hit No. 1 single “Fishin’ in the Dark.”

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO