Eau Claire, WI

Rox Lose High Scoring Affair to Express

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
The Rox lost 9-8 on the 4th of July at the Eau Claire Express. The Express scored 7 runs in the 3rd inning before St. Cloud took the lead at 8-7 with a 4-run...

Rox Notch Third Straight Win, Twins Fall in Texas

The St. Cloud Rox opened the weekend with their third-straight win on the road Friday night, while the Minnesota Twins came up just short against Texas. - The Rox fended off several comeback attempts from Rochester to win 7-5 Friday night. John Nett and Brice Matthews each earned two runs for St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 28-8 and the Honkers fall to 17-20. The teams will play game two on Saturday in Rochester. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Legion Baseball Update – July 8th, 2022

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 8 COLD SPRING POST #455 4. The Chutes defeated their Legion rivals Cold Spring backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and a double and two big innings. They put up three runs in both the fifth and the seventh innings. The Chutes starting pitcher lefty Ben Brown, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit.
COLD SPRING, MN
New in 2022 at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Every year I check to see what new things are happening at the Minnesota Ren Fest. I love the Ren Fest. I know that some people are just like "It's just an art fair", well, yes it kind of is. But it's an art fair with alcohol, fun people, and shenanigans. As Puke and Snot say... Ok... I might not go that far, but it's as fun as you make it. If you go by the above, make sure you have a designated driver.
MINNESOTA STATE
What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON again this week. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
PHOTOS: Mushroom House About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
