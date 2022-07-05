ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines Airport spared from travel chaos, other airports not so lucky

By Griffin Wright
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to the Des Moines International Airport, an estimated 26,815 passengers traveled through the airport this Fourth of July holiday weekend. Luckily on the Fourth of July itself, the airport saw zero cancelations.

In a statement Des Moines International Airport said “Passenger traffic at the Airport has increased over the summer months, reaching 94% of pre-pandemic levels in June. A 38% increase in the number of destinations compared to summer 2019 along with pent-up travel demand has boosted the return to travel locally.”

Websites like FlightAware track cancelations and delays at airports. According to their website, Des Moines had zero cancelations on the Fourth of July but other airlines were not as lucky.

Many connection hub airports saw cancelations Monday. FlightAware recorded 42 canceled flights from Chicago O’hare airport and 23 in Denver.

When it comes to direct flights Des Moines International Airport didn’t run into many issues, however for Iowans who traveled over the holiday weekend, connecting flights were where the risks were.

Iowa District 3 candidates highlight issues to drive out voters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne and challenger State Senator Zach Nunn were out discussing issues on Wednesday. Congresswoman Axne was at a roundtable discussion at Planned Parenthood in downtown Des Moines. The event was not an official campaign event, it was a planned discussion with local leaders from the state […]
DES MOINES, IA
