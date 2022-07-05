Cards lose to Braves, 6-3

ATLANTA (AP) – Dansby Swanson hit a three-run double in a five-run second inning and the Atlanta Braves held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in a game delayed more than 2 1/2 hours by rain. St. Louis loaded the bases for a couple of big hitters in the ninth, but Will Smith struck out Nolan Arenado and retired Albert Pujols on a grounder back to the mound for his fifth save. Matt Olson had two RBI singles for the Braves, driving in Swanson both times. There was a delay of 2 hours, 37 minutes, before the matchup of second-place teams resumed in the fifth inning at 10:29 p.m. Central time.

