A Utah therapist brings suicide prevention to his front yard

A Salt Lake City therapist is spreading a suicide prevention message on an intimate but eye-catching scale: 18-inch yard signs for his neighbors to see.

What's happening: Signs that say "Don’t give up" and "You matter" have appeared in the Liberty Wells neighborhood, courtesy of Sean Patrick McPeak, a therapist who lives there.

McPeak placed the signs in his Park Street yard to honor his fiancée, who died from suicide in 2019.

"She was the kindest person I ever met in my life," McPeak said.

Another neighbor recently asked McPeak for another set of signs, which now are on display in a more visible yard on 1700 South.

Why it matters: Utah consistently ranks among the 10 states with the highest suicide rates.

The yard signs could seem like a too-easy answer to a complex problem — but displayed as part of a person's home, they seem to convey sincerity, McPeak said.

"So many people stop by and say, 'I can't tell you how many times I've needed that sign," McPeak said.

The intrigue: One neighbor took offense because they thought the "You matter" message was a rebuke of "Black Lives Matter," similar to "All Lives Matter."

After McPeak explained his loss on NextDoor, the unhappy neighbor apologized and reconciled with McPeak.

McPeak said the neighbor's reaction was understandable. "It shows the anxiety and tension out in the world right now," he said.

Zoom out: The yard signs come from a nonprofit in Oregon, whose founder began making them after learning about the high suicide rates in her community.

The bottom line: "Everyone suffers, but we don't have to do it alone," McPeak said.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.